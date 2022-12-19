New England Patriot great Willie McGinest arrested for assault with deadly weapon at LA nightclub

New England Patriot great Willie McGinest was arrested on a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, McGinest was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with an altercation at a West Hollywood nightclub on December 9.

According to Fox 11, McGinest turned himself into authorities at 7:30 a.m. in West Hollywood and then posted bail set at $30,000 at 9:45 a.m.

TMZ video from inside the nightclub shows the 51-year-old former linebacker involved in a scuffle with other patrons.

McGinest, a Long Beach native who played college football at USC, was the first Patriots draft pick of the Rober Kraft-ownership era in 1994. The versatile linebacker/lineman became a lynchpin of the Patriots’ great defense of the early 2000′s. A three-time Super Bowl champion, McGinest entered the Patriots’ Hall of Fame in 2015. His 16 career postseason sacks are still an NFL record.

McGinest is due to appear in LAX Superior Court on Wednesday.

Since retiring from football, McGinest has worked as an analyst with NFL Network.

