NBC Chicago

Cubs, Free Agent Catcher Tucker Barnhart Agree to Deal

Cubs agree to deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have agreed to a deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to multiple reports, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal is worth a guaranteed $6.5 million and includes a player option for 2024, MLB...
Could Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Be Trade Candidate in 2023 Offseason?

Could DeRozan be a trade candidate in 2023 offseason? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amid an underwhelming 13-18 start to the 2022-23 season, reports of competing teams monitoring the Chicago Bulls as a potential trade partner have swirled for weeks on end. The latest submission comes from Bleacher Report’s...
White Sox' Yasmani Grandal Opens Up About Nightmare 2022 Season

Yasmani Grandal opens up about nightmare 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you’re wondering what happened to Yasmani Grandal last season — why he was a fraction of his former self in what was a grueling year both offensively and defensively — the White Sox' catcher has been asking himself those same questions for months.
