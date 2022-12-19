Read full article on original website
White Sox Yasmani Grandal Calls Anderson Injury ‘Knockout Punch'
Yasmani Grandal calls Anderson injury 'knockout punch' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' fading energy last season became palpable to South Side fans who watched their beloved team go 81-81 last season. Even Pedro Grifol, the new White Sox manager and former Kansas City Royals bench coach,...
Cubs, Free Agent Catcher Tucker Barnhart Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have agreed to a deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to multiple reports, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal is worth a guaranteed $6.5 million and includes a player option for 2024, MLB...
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Justin Fields Can Be ‘Pretty Special'
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Justin Fields can be 'pretty special' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is nothing short of excited getting the chance to play for Chicago. After officially signing a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Swanson and his family walked...
Is Cody Bellinger One-Year Wonder That Launches Next Great Cubs Team?
Why Bellinger could be Cubs' most important signing in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cody Bellinger sounded like he was attracted to what he heard about playing at Wrigley Field, and said he appreciated the chance to now play for two iconic franchises. But at the end of...
Carlos Correa Was Dressed for Giants Intro, Then Contract Fell Apart
Correa was dressed for Giants presser before deal fell apart originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Carlos Correa was less than three hours from being introduced by the Giants as the new franchise cornerstone player Tuesday morning. Then the Giants sent out an email at 8:14 a.m. PT announcing that...
Could Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Be Trade Candidate in 2023 Offseason?
Could DeRozan be a trade candidate in 2023 offseason? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amid an underwhelming 13-18 start to the 2022-23 season, reports of competing teams monitoring the Chicago Bulls as a potential trade partner have swirled for weeks on end. The latest submission comes from Bleacher Report’s...
Bears' Justin Fields Is a ‘Tremendous Athlete,' Says New Cub Dansby Swanson
Justin Fields is a 'tremendous athlete,' says new Cub Dansby Swanson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields may have gotten snubbed in this year's Pro Bowl, but he was easily one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL. His ability on the field...
What Scott Boras Texted Mets Owner After Giants Halted Carlos Correa Presser
What Boras texted Mets owner after Giants postponed Correa presser originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Giants shocked the baseball world Tuesday by postponing Carlos Correa's introductory press conference, reportedly over a disagreement about the star shortstop's physical the previous day. That opened the door for New York Mets...
White Sox' Yasmani Grandal Opens Up About Nightmare 2022 Season
Yasmani Grandal opens up about nightmare 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you’re wondering what happened to Yasmani Grandal last season — why he was a fraction of his former self in what was a grueling year both offensively and defensively — the White Sox' catcher has been asking himself those same questions for months.
How Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Mental Fortitude Set Table for Game-Winner
ATLANTA — Ayo Dosunmu played a season-low five minutes in Tuesday’s road victory in Miami, moving from a starter to odd man out of a crowded guard rotation. Dosunmu didn’t pout. He persevered. Dosunmu’s putback of DeMar DeRozan’s long baseline jumper narrowly beat the buzzer Wednesday night,...
