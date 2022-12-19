Read full article on original website
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
With frigid air on tap, South Florida officials open shelters, prep cold weather response plans
MIAMI - It's going to get cold this weekend by South Florida standards. Sun-loving South Floridians who enjoy the heat will have to deal with Saturday morning temperatures around 50 degrees with wind chills making it feel like it is in the 40s. NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said the chilly breeze will last all weekend, keeping highs in the upper 50s with lows each day in the upper 40s. As a result, the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has opened its shelters for the homeless population and activated its Cold Weather Emergency Plan.In Broward, dozens of new blankets and...
wlrn.org
Sundial: His Jamaican family fled to Miami. Author Jonathan Escoffery gets real about race in South Florida
“What are you?” The writer Jonathan Escoffrey has wrestled with that question. To explore it, he drew from personal experience to write the new book, If I Survive You, which was longlisted for a National Book Award — one of the highest honors for a writer, especially for a first-time author.
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
west-palm-beach-news.com
This Excessive-speed Prepare Connects Miami and West Palm Seaside for the Excellent Florida Trip
Miami locals will be the first to tell you that driving around the city can be stressful, let alone crossing county lines to visit other popular South Florida spots like Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Enter Brightline, with its eco-friendly, door-to-door, high-speed train. The Brightline rail system first launched...
“I want to build the strongest house there ever was”: New house in Pompano made from shipping containers
Pompano Beach – Standing proudly inside the house he built, Jim Wolff feels a bit like a new father. “I’m so proud of it. I feel like I’ve got a new baby.”. The CEO of Ironclad Steel Structures, Inc., Wolff’s house is a prototype for a new type of home.
WSVN-TV
Couple returns to MIA to find cat that got lost during layover 3 weeks earlier
MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple is relieved tonight, after they were finally reunited with their beloved pet. Their cat was lost during a layover in South Florida. Weeks later, the feline was finally found. It’s every pet owner’s worst nightmare, but for one very lucky family, there’s a happy ending...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Place Miami Airport East Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East, a six-story, select service hotel with 135 rooms in Miami, Florida. Built in 2015, the hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. This is the company’s ninth hotel in Florida and its first Hyatt hotel.
Brightline Opens 2 New Train Stations In South Florida
The Boca Raton and Aventura stations make five total in South Florida, ahead of the expansion of the high-speed rail to Orlando in early 2023.
Miami makes Top 5 list of cities expected to have the highest rents in 2023
According to online realtor Zumper, Miami is expected to be in the top 5 most expensive cities to rent in in 2023.
WSVN-TV
Farm Share food giveaway spreads holiday cheer at Jesus People Ministries in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holidays around the corner, South Florida organizations gathered for a giveaway to feed the homeless community. Families in Miami Gardens picked up fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods as they drove through the parking lot of Jesus People Ministries near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.
Non-Stop Flights From Miami To Paris Are Cheaper Round-Trips Than Going Domestic To Dallas
Holiday travel is at an all-time high, and, although Miami is one of the most popular destinations for winter vacations in the U.S., you can get a non-stop flight from the Magic City straight to Paris for cheaper than most American domestic flights. It's called French Bee airlines, and it...
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Residents, Rejoice! Cali Coffee is Bringing Its Delicious Specialty Drinks to Town
A new coffee shop is coming to Tamarac, offering drive-through and walk-up service. Cali Coffee, a growing local franchise with stores in Cooper City, Hollywood, and Pembroke Pines, got the city’s approval for the site plan for the new one-story 1,500 square feet building at 7775 W McNab Road in the former retention area of the nearby Winn-Dixie Plaza.
Miami Hurricanes: Grading the 2023 football recruiting class position-by-position
The Miami Hurricanes signed the nation's No. 4 recruiting class during the early signing period, a testament to the recruiting prowess of Mario Cristobal. Miami's class is deep and loaded with talent. Here's a look at the position-by-position grades for the class*: *subject to change based on ...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
wlrn.org
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami
The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
communitynewspapers.com
Representative Woodson to Host Second Annual Haitian Independence Day Celebration in Broward County
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, from Noon to 4:00 p.m. Representative Marie Woodson (D-Hollywood) will partner with the City of Hollywood to host a Haitian Independence Day Celebration at the Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield St, Hollywood, FL 33024. This event is FREE to all and aims to provide...
WSVN-TV
Woman returns full-size reindeer stolen from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday display at a Fort Lauderdale hotel lobby is once again complete, weeks after a woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a hotel lobby, and it turns out a 7News viewer played a part in the change of heart. Thursday morning,...
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
iheart.com
Miami-Dade's Mayor Offering Help For Anyone Suffering This Holiday Season
Miami-Dade is out with a holiday stress and mental health safety message. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says first responders are standing by to help since this is the time of year they see increases in suicide, domestic violence and road rage calls. She says there's no reason to suffer in silence. The county has resources available for anyone in need, she's encouraging everyone to take full advantage of them.
