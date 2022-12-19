ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS Miami

With frigid air on tap, South Florida officials open shelters, prep cold weather response plans

MIAMI - It's going to get cold this weekend by South Florida standards. Sun-loving South Floridians who enjoy the heat will have to deal with Saturday morning temperatures around 50 degrees with wind chills making it feel like it is in the 40s. NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said the chilly breeze will last all weekend, keeping highs in the upper 50s with lows each day in the upper 40s. As a result, the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has opened its shelters for the homeless population and activated its Cold Weather Emergency Plan.In Broward, dozens of new blankets and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Place Miami Airport East Hotel Sold

MCR has acquired the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East, a six-story, select service hotel with 135 rooms in Miami, Florida. Built in 2015, the hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. This is the company’s ninth hotel in Florida and its first Hyatt hotel.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami

The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Miami-Dade's Mayor Offering Help For Anyone Suffering This Holiday Season

Miami-Dade is out with a holiday stress and mental health safety message. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says first responders are standing by to help since this is the time of year they see increases in suicide, domestic violence and road rage calls. She says there's no reason to suffer in silence. The county has resources available for anyone in need, she's encouraging everyone to take full advantage of them.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

