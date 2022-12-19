ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, NJ

Pair Nabbed In Ridgefield Vehicle Burglary

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muqbv_0jo6xQHc00
Ridgefield Nature Center Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: Ridgefield police

A Ridgefield police officer quickly nabbed one suspect and another was captured soon after following an overnight vehicle break-in, authorities said.

The pair bolted into the Ridgefield Nature Center as Officer Kevin Nebbia pulled up to the burglarized vehicle on Bruce Street near Slocum Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., Lt. Bruno Carbone said.

Nebbita grabbed one of them and the other vanished into the center, Carbone said.

Police from Leonia and Palisades Park and a Bergen County Sheriff's K9 unit helped their Ridgefield colleagues establish a perimeter, the lieutenant said.

They flushed out the second suspect a short time later, he said.

Wellington Nunez, 21, of South Hackensack, and Felix Santana, 20, of Hackensack were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest before being released, pending court action, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

3 charged with burglary in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested after a burglary in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to police. On Dec. 20, at 9:54 a.m., police responded to a residence on Beechwood Avenue after a resident observed two males wearing medical masks approach their neighbors house and saw one of the males enter through a window, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Who Hid In Saw Mill River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Yonkers: DA

A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez, age 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 22 to killing 23-year-old Lateef Butler outside a Yonkers apartment building on June 26, 2020, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park. John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford. Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park.John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford.Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he fail…
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police Raid Home Of Accused Phillipsburg Drug Dealer

An accused drug dealer is sitting in a Warren County jail cell after police said they found meth, crack, and heroin while raiding his Phillipsburg home, officials announced. A team of local police, county detectives, and state troopers executed search warrants at a property on the 400 block of Marshall Street and on a 2022 Chevrolet, County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said in a statement.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Food Truck Explosion Burns Female Victim In Elizabeth

A female victim suffered burns in some type of food truck explosion on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Elizabeth, sources say.The incident happened on Polaris Street sometime around 1:20 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras tells Daily Voice.The food truck had a "small flare up," she said. The vi…
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Robbed 4 Stores Over 5 Days In New Rochelle: Police

A man faces charges after burglarizing multiple businesses in the span of five days in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, New Rochelle Police arrested 32-year-old Dorian Holliday of Yonkers and charged him with multiple burglaries of businesses in downtown New Rochelle, police said. Holliday is charged in...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Two Asbury Park Men Sentenced In Fatal Basketball Court Shooting

Two men were sentenced for their respective roles in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man at the Prospect Avenue basketball courts, authorities said. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, both of Asbury Park, were each sentenced to 20 years in a New Jersey State Prison on first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
434K+
Followers
62K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy