ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
Video: Large fire tears through Victorian-style home near Fremont Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Victorian-style residential home on 15th and Q streets, near Fremont Park. Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Q Street Thursday night. "Crews arrived and found heavy fire from the attic,"...
Best neighborhoods in the Sacramento area for Christmas lights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area. Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area: The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and […]
Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area
SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
Large earthquake not likely for Sacramento area, but damage is possible | Expert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County, one question lingering in people's minds is whether it could happen in Sacramento. Tuesday's earthquake hit along the coast of Northern California, roughly 5 1/2 hours away from Sacramento. For those wondering whether it could happen in...
Sacramento, Northern California rain expected after Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wet pattern bringing rain is expected across Northern California after the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and winds throughout Northern California. The first chances of rain are expected later in the […]
❤️ Top 8 Reasons We Love Roseville
Placer County’s Largest City, a Great Place To Live. Roseville, Calif.- Out of state and non-local marketing companies that regularly post their “Best Places to Live” lists are always a fun and entertaining read. It’s always exciting to see your city on the list. Who doesn’t enjoy a little validation! It’s also a fun way to discover some additional positives about your community. Yay!
Here’s where California’s COVID-19 caseloads, hospital numbers stand to start winter
With winter officially underway, California’s coronavirus numbers have continued a trend of slight improvement this month, though some parts of the state including the Sacramento region have recorded a sustained spike in hospitalizations. The statewide daily case rate fell to 18.3 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public...
Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA
You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
Antelope fatal collision involves Sacramento County deputy
(KTXL) — A collision between a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a civilian vehicle killed at least one person on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station. The collision occurred at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope just after 2 a.m., according to CHP. The deputy’s vehicle, […]
El Dorado County Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing 27 Dogs For Use in Dog Fighting – Sold Dogs to Buyers Primarily Outside California
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Carlos Villasenor, 40, of Placerville, pleaded guilty today to possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. According to court documents, Villasenor operated a dog breeding business in which he bred dogs from a...
Inside the Sacramento animal shelters
A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Two suspects caught in Woodland Bel Air fire and robbery
(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department. On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with […]
The Kitchen is moving next to Selland Market Cafe on Broadway in Sacramento
A big change is coming for The Kitchen, one of the Sacramento area's award-winning restaurants. The owners of The Kitchen, Selland Family Restaurants, will move the restaurant from a location tucked away off of Hurley Way near Howe Avenue to Sacramento's Land Park area on Broadway near 9th Street. The...
Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton
On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
