Sacramento, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX40

Best neighborhoods in the Sacramento area for Christmas lights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area. Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area: The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area

SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, Northern California rain expected after Christmas weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wet pattern bringing rain is expected across Northern California after the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and winds throughout Northern California. The first chances of rain are expected later in the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

❤️ Top 8 Reasons We Love Roseville

Placer County’s Largest City, a Great Place To Live. Roseville, Calif.- Out of state and non-local marketing companies that regularly post their “Best Places to Live” lists are always a fun and entertaining read. It’s always exciting to see your city on the list. Who doesn’t enjoy a little validation! It’s also a fun way to discover some additional positives about your community. Yay!
ROSEVILLE, CA
mitechnews.com

Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA

You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Antelope fatal collision involves Sacramento County deputy

(KTXL) — A collision between a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a civilian vehicle killed at least one person on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station. The collision occurred at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope just after 2 a.m., according to CHP. The deputy’s vehicle, […]
ANTELOPE, CA
scdsoctagon.com

Inside the Sacramento animal shelters

A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two suspects caught in Woodland Bel Air fire and robbery

(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department. On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with […]
WOODLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton

On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
STOCKTON, CA

