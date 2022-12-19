Read full article on original website
Backstage News on Roman Reigns on RAW and NXT Stars Working WWE Main Event
– In recent months, several WWE NXT Superstars have received additional exposure as they have been brought to RAW to work WWE Main Event tapings. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are “very happy” with the buzz that the NXT wrestlers have generated while working the Main Event tapings. This applies to the buzz they’ve generated for themselves, as well as the WWE Main Event show in general.
Ric Flair Slams Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross Again, Claims Scott Steiner Didn’t Take a Drug Test in WCW
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the feedback he received regarding his comments about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on the most recent episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair said:. “Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross and I’ve seen him...
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
Eddie Edwards Comments On Possibly Joining AEW (Video)
Could Eddie Edwards join the growing list of those who have become “#AllElite?”. “Who knows?” is what the man himself says. As noted, Edwards recently appeared as a guest on the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion,...
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 12/23/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 23 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are on commentary. * AR and Top Flight Fox won...
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Geraldo Rivera Allegedly Hired People to Break Into Vince McMahon’s Residence During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair’s podcast has become more unfiltered in recent weeks as he has been very blunt about certain people in the wrestling industry, including Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross. On the most recent “To Be The Man” podcast, Flair was asked what he thinks about Vince McMahon’s desire to return to WWE. He said some interesting things about Geraldo Rivera in his response. What Flair said has reportedly never been stated publicly before, and nothing has been reported to back up the claims. In 1992, Rivera covered the WWF scandals, including an episode in which Rita Chatterton appeared to accuse McMahon of rape.
Injured AEW Star Backstage at This Week’s Dynamite
Thunder Rosa hasn’t been seen on AEW television in months after being forced to withdraw from her scheduled Women’s Title defense against Toni Storm at All Out due to injury. Storm was crowned Interim AEW Women’s Champion at the show in a fatal four-way match and reigned until...
Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Added to MLW Blood And Thunder
Major League Wrestling has added another title match to its upcoming Blood and Thunder event. MLW announced today that the current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Zoey Skye. This will be Taya Valkyrie’s fifth title defense of the MLW Women’s World Featherweight...
Several AEW Stars Set to Miss Upcoming Episodes of Dynamite
For two editions of Dynamite, AEW will be missing some of its stars. On Wednesday, December 28, All Elite Wrestling will hold a special New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. A TNT Title match between Samoa Joe and Wardlow was previously announced for the show.
Title Match to Open Tonight’s Impact Wrestling (12/22/22)
Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling against the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Death Dollz. The titles will be at stake. Impact has also revealed the following for tonight’s show:. * Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James and Knockouts...
Backstage News on 12/26/22 Edition of WWE RAW Not Being a Live Show
The December 26th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, which will air the day after Christmas, will be a “The Absolute Best of 2022” special rather than a live show. Before updating and saying that it was probably done to give production workers more time off, one talent said they hadn’t been told the reason and that they were wondering why, Fightful Select reports.
Former WWE Personality Opens Up About Being Fired After Unplanned Spot at Live Event
WWE released Quetzalli Bulnes after she was involved in an incident at a house show in Mexico City on October 30. Bulnes, the former host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, encouraged wrestling YouTuber Falbak to jump the barricade and enter the ring. Byron Saxton, another WWE announcer, was taken aback by the unexpected appearance and called security on Falbak, but Bulnes pushed back. Saxton pivoted and called an intermission.
Sami Zayn Reveals His Approach When It Came to Working With Logan Paul
WWE star Sami Zayn discussed how he treats every moment on television with importance during an interview with SI.com. He said, “It’s hard to articulate it, but some of these moments might not sound right on paper. Maybe some people felt that way during the Johnny Knoxville match with the Jackass guys at WrestleMania, or in my acceptance with The Bloodline, but for me, it’s all about treating every moment with importance. If it’s not important, why should the fans care? If I had said, ‘Logan Paul? This guy’s not even from here. He’s just a YouTuber and he doesn’t deserve our respect,’ then it’s over. That’s not how I looked at it. I thought working with him was like hitting a gold mine. I was doing a conspiracy thing where I was trying to make a documentary, and my character found this outside person with a global reach. So we put importance on him from the jump.”
Rocky Romero Addresses “Stressful Situation” With The Good Brothers and WWE – NJPW, AJ Styles
NJPW star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers’ WWE returns while still working for NJPW. Luke Gallows and NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson made their first appearances for WWE in October, after being...
Top AEW Star Turns Down Storyline, Two AEW Stars Pass on WWE Opportunity
Miro’s status in AEW has been much discussed, as he hasn’t been seen much this year, and his wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, recently made fans speculate about his return to WWE. Miro hasn’t wrestled since he and Darby Allin defeated The House of Black at...
Brian Myers Reflects On Starting Out In Wrestling Business With Matt Cardona, Says He Is “Naturally Rude”
Brian Myers joined Renee Paquette for a recent installment of her podcast, “The Sessions.”. During the interview on the popular pro wrestling program, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about considering Matt Cardona competition when they started together at a wrestling school early in their respective careers. Myers also noted...
MJF Comments On New AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer (Video)
A new spotlight trailer for the AEW Fight Forever video game has surfaced. This week, All Elite Wrestling released a special MJF Spotlight Trailer for their AEW Fight Forever video game. The trailer features footage of the current AEW World Champion in action in the new game, which is scheduled...
WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather Recently Undergoes Successful Surgery
This week, WWE Hall of Famer “The Godfather” Charles Wright underwent hip surgery. The Godfather posted on Facebook this week that he had an emergency surgery at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, which he had been needing for some time. “Finally getting that hip surgery done. [laughing emoji...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Adds New Match To Keiji Muto’s Final Event At Tokyo Dome
Pro Wrestling NOAH has made a match announcement for the upcoming Keiji Muto Grand Finale Pro-Wrestling “Last” Love event scheduled February 21st 2023 at the Tokyo Dome. New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Gedo and Taiji Ishimori will take on NOSAWA Rongai and Mazada in tag team action. Keiji Muto...
