Memphis, TN

Davis earns third AAC ‘Player of the Week’ honor in four weeks

 3 days ago

MEMPHIS – For the third time in four weeks, Memphis Tiger Kendric Davis has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. It marks the eighth AAC Player of the Week honor of his career.

Davis becomes just the second player in conference history to earn the award three times in a span of four weeks, joining Cincinnati’s Justin Jackson who did so in the league’s first year in 2013-14.

The Houston, Texas product averaged a league-high 26.5 points and 7.0 assists while also swiping 3.5 steals per game in 37.7 minutes against No. 4 Alabama and Texas A&M. He also drained 22-of-24 attempts at the free throw line.

In Tuesday’s showdown at Tuscaloosa, the fifth-year point guard dropped a season-high 30 points after going 11-of-22 from the floor and 8-of-8 at the stripe. He also dished five assists and was credited with a season high four steals.

Saturday night at FedExForum against the Aggies, he added 23 points and a season-high nine dimes in 38 minutes.

Memphis is back in action Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the final game before Christmas break when Alabama State comes to town. The Hornets head coach, Tony Madlock , was a former Tiger and teammate with Penny Hardaway .

