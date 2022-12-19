Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Union Gospel Mission to hold Christmas Day celebration
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One Sioux Falls organization is opening its doors to the community on Christmas Day to make sure no one has to spend the holiday alone. The Union Gospel Mission is just about ready to welcome hundreds of people for its Christmas Day celebration. “I...
KELOLAND TV
Extreme cold impact on St. Francis House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House says it helps move people from homelessness to hope. There is no doubt this extreme weather is presenting challenges for both the residents and staff. The residents at the St. Francis House must have a job. usually, they walk, ride...
KELOLAND TV
Salvation Army strikes gold in the cold
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Our cold weather has put a chill on donations to the Salvation Army over the holidays. Red Kettle campaigns are down tens of thousands of dollars across the state. But there is still time to drop money into the kettles in spite of the cold.
KELOLAND TV
Sheltering the homeless from the dangerous cold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is locked into a deep freeze for the rest of the week. Temperatures will sink below zero and stay there in eastern KELOLAND through Christmas Eve. Wind chills are expected to reach -30 to -50 across South Dakota. When the dangerous cold sets...
sdstandardnow.com
Angel of mercy: Stuck in the snow, help appeared suddenly in the massive storm and then was gone just as quick
He came out of the snow. Suddenly, there he was. I had to look twice. Was someone really walking toward me in the middle of a massive snowstorm? Yes, he was. I was stuck. It was raining when we got home that night after a wonderful horse-drawn ride through the streets in a historic part of Sioux Falls, followed by a tour of the Pettigrew Home & Museum. Some hot chocolate and a snack and we were on the road home before the storm hit.
KELOLAND TV
I-90 closure extended into Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
KELOLAND TV
First responders and dealing with frigid temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many of us can stay indoors and escape the frigid temperatures, first responders still have to be prepared to head out for calls whether it’s for fires, crashes or medical emergencies. Take a look at these pictures below posted by the Deadwood...
KELOLAND TV
Knowing the signs of frostbite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another day of dangerously cold weather in KELOLAND. The windchills in KELOLAND Thursday could cause frostbite in 10 minutes. Frostbite can sneak up on someone in just a matter of minutes, depending on how cold and windy it is outside. “Oftentimes people...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
KELOLAND TV
2022 brought devastating, fatal storms to SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The year 2022 brought pockets of calm to South Dakota that were punctuated by two derechos, blizzards and ice storms across the state. The year started out fairly quiet with nothing out of the ordinary or particularly remarkable in terms of weather events. KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said 2022 may feel like a more active weather year due to the intensity of the severe weather we experienced.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. At about 12:25 p.m. today, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert. The DPS also said that all four lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. A section from Rapid City to Chamberlain is already closed.
KELOLAND TV
City councilor: State lawmakers should focus on criminal justice to aid homeless shelters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Deadly cold temperatures reminds Rich Merkouris of the important work done year round by homeless shelters in providing shelter options for people without a home. The city council member and Homeless Task Force chairman said discussions surrounding funding options are still ongoing more than...
KELOLAND TV
A look at road conditions in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
KELOLAND TV
Chancellor church opens warming center during extended power outage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People living near Chancellor, Lennox and Parker were dealing with a power outage starting around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The Lincoln County Emergency Manager said Xcel Energy had restored power to some homes by 5 p.m. and was hoping to have all power back to all homes in the area by 6:00 pm.
dakotanewsnow.com
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported. Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to garage fire Wednesday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters battled frigid temperatures while responding to a garage fire early Wednesday morning in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said it responded to a detached garage fully involved with fire at 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Dakota Avenue. Crews kept the fire from extending to the house and other adjacent buildings.
