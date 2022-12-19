Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Boys Town
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to a former Boys Town Graduate, Jeff Sweezy, and a recent Boys Town Graduate, Tyler Weeda-Carlson! The holidays at Boys Town provide an opportunity to do many things for the kids on campus. Find out more in todays interview or at the Boys Town website.
WOWT
Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills. “It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”. Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six...
WOWT
Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
WOWT
Omaha organization connects majority of evicted Legacy tenants with assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Legacy Commons Apartments is now in the hands of a new commercial management company. The City of Omaha handed the apartment complex over to Omaha-based Access Commercial at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. Company representatives were planning to be on-site every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays, and provided a 24/7 phone number and email contact for tenants.
WOWT
Holiday will shine on at Open Door Mission
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 68 Christmases, Open Door Mission has found a way. “There’s always room at the table for one more.”. Open Door Mission president and CEO Candace Gregory is already preparing for the coming weather extremes. The shelter at capacity, but they’ve rolled out mats to handle when the expected overflow population comes in from the storm.
WOWT
Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
WOWT
Finalists announced in search for Ralston Public Schools superintendent
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education has selected its finalists in its search for its next superintendent. Four finalists will be interviewed for the position Jan. 4 and 5:. Dr. Angela Plugge, Director of Learning at Waverly Schools. Jason Buckingham, Assistant Supt. for Business, Ralston...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: United Republic Bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to United Republic Bank about the Grow By Giving initiative and their 3rd Annual Stuff the Sleigh. Find out more details in today’s interview!
WOWT
Update on Omaha snow removal, warming centers, bus schedules
Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator to serve District 21. A man is dead after sliding off I-80 near the York exit. Intense cold and windy conditions through the end of the work week. Bitter cold doesn't stop holiday shoppers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Even...
WOWT
Black Men United food pantry helps hundreds of Omaha families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of metro families lined up near 30th and Ames Monday morning to get some help for the holidays. The line for Black Men United’s food pantry stretched down 30th Street for several blocks. For DeJuan Whitlow and Alec Conrad, this pantry is a lifeline.
klkntv.com
‘That’s weather that will kill somebody’: Lincoln charities help homeless endure cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With wind chills expected to drop to 35 to 45 degrees below zero this week, it’s important for everyone stay inside. But for some, finding a warm place to stay can be a challenge. Pastor Tom Barber of the People’s City Mission said he...
WOWT
Omaha Public Works reminds residents to clear sidewalks
doniphanherald.com
Some residents of condemned Omaha apartment complex unsure of next steps
OMAHA — U-Hauls zipped through the snow-packed parking lots of the Legacy Crossing apartments Tuesday afternoon. Tenants rushed to move out of the complex, which city officials condemned Monday because of fire, safety and health violations. Issues included mold-covered ceilings and floorboards, sewage backed up in sinks and broken...
WOWT
Douglas County Health offers tips for cold weather
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster sentenced to probation
OMAHA — An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah. Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years' probation for mail desertion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.
1011now.com
City of Lincoln announces closures and schedule changes due to potential blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to potential blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23, the City of Lincoln announced several closures and schedule changes. The changes are as follows:. Aging Partners – Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County and the Fitness Center...
KETV.com
Snow ends in Omaha, and drivers cope with slick conditions
OMAHA, Neb. — The snow had moved out of the Omaha metro by 4 a.m. leaving a network of snow-packed roads and sidewalks across the area for residents to navigate on Thursday morning. Snow fall amounts around the 2 inch range kept significant drifting to a minimum in the...
WOWT
Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday, Friday due to winter storm
WOWT
‘Big deal’: Local scouts group urges community to donate holiday lights at their recycling drive
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During the holiday season, our holiday lights break and burn out. We tend to throw them away, but we don’t realize the significant harm it does. Scouts BSA Troop 231 B & G started their Christmas lights drive two years ago. Gary Bittner is the scoutmaster and said this year they’ve been collecting lights since the start of November.
