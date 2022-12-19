The city of Berkeley is in crisis as it struggles to hire and retain the workers necessary to maintain city operations. 16.21% of available positions within the city are vacant as of June 2022, according to city data presented by Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley at the city council’s regular meeting Dec. 13. The low levels of staffing have increased strain on remaining city employees and have limited the services many city departments are able to provide, she noted.

