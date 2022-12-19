Read full article on original website
Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills
High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
SFist
New Owner of Transamerica Pyramid Says It Is Around 80% Leased, Promises New City Park at Its Base
At some point in 2023, the iconic Transamerica Pyramid is set to emerge from a $250 million renovation, with new public amenities at its base, including restaurants and a revamped redwood park. New York-based developer Michael Shvo, who purchased the building and several adjacent properties for $700 million in 2020,...
The American Genius
Twitter auctions off hundreds of items from San Francisco HQ
Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in late October, we’ve seen a slew of people being let go or resigning. With a mass exodus of employees, we’ve caught wind that Twitter will hold an auction on January 17, 2023 to sell off surplus equipment. Among the items up for...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million
LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council approves early Measure P spending plan
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council moved forward with a plan for how to spend new income generated from Measure P, a seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase passed by voters last month. Measure P, which received 55% approval, is expected to generate an additional $18 million annually for the city’s...
All-cash home sales increasing everywhere but the Bay Area: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The share of homes being bought in all-cash deals has hit its highest level in eight years, according to a new report from Redfin. However, while all-cash deals are on the rise across the country, the Bay Area tops the list of places with the lowest share of such deals. About […]
Homeless people ask court to stop San Francisco tent sweeps
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Homeless people and their advocates are asking a federal judge for an emergency order to stop the city of San Francisco from dismantling tent encampments and forcing unhoused people to move along from public property until the city has enough shelter beds to offer as alternatives.
theevreport.com
First VinFast Shipment to the U.S. Has Arrived
PORT OF BENICIA – VinFast celebrated the arrival of the first 999 electric vehicles into the United States as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company has also received all the necessary certifications for selling cars in the US and will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of this month.
luxury-houses.net
Modern Mediterranean Estate with Spectacular Views of the San Francisco Bay from Nearly Every Room Asks $9 Million in Tiburon, California
3650 Paradise Drive Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 3650 Paradise Drive, Tiburon, California is a rare gem and architectural masterpiece just minutes from San Francisco, enjoying direct access to world-class outdoor activities, the estate offers Riviera living at its finest. This Home in Tiburon offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3650 Paradise Drive, please contact Bill Bullock Lydia Sarkissian (Phone: 415-381-7300) & Magdalena N Sarkissian (Phone: 415-847-7913) at Golden Gate Sotheby’s for full support and perfect service.
rwcpulse.com
Pioneer Seafoods forced out of Redwood City port, leaving its future on the line
The Pioneer, a 76-foot-long seafaring trawler, has left its dock in Redwood City and relocated to Richmond after its permit was terminated by the Port of Redwood City. The boat was where Pioneer Seafoods’ owner, Giuseppe Pennisi, sold his fresh-caught fish directly to customers, an enterprise that is now in jeopardy, he says.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K for Illegal Pesticides
In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
Washington Examiner
Besieged by homeless, San Francisco businesses want their tax dollars back
San Francisco's La Cocina Marketplace, the city’s first women-led food hall, spends $300,000 a year on private security to protect the women owners, operators, and employees who work in the old post office's food stalls. But even that investment isn’t enough. By 3 p.m., needles, trash, and drug users...
Paradise Post
$36.5 million from Monsanto water pollution settlement headed to Bay Area cities, Alameda County
One of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies is set to pay Bay Area cities tens of millions of dollars after settling a class action lawsuit involving PCBs, a toxic chemical compound manufactured by Monsanto that seeped for decades into storm water, sediment and the area’s rivers, streams and lakes.
pioneerpublishers.com
Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
sfpublicpress.org
12 Hours of Chaos as Berkeley Clears Encampment
In early October, Berkeley police and city officials roused 53 unhoused residents — claiming they were harboring rodents — and seized and destroyed 29 tents and three self-made structures. People begged to retrieve personal items and work tools before the property was tossed into a phalanx of garbage trucks. Four vehicles in which people had been living were towed to impound lots. They would be crushed 15 days later, per the city’s request.
Marufuku Ramen Is Expanding to Cupertino
The "authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen restaurant" chain is opening a new location at 19772 Stevens Creek Boulevard.
Daily Californian
‘Great Resignation’ crisis impedes city operations with 1 in 6 posts vacant
The city of Berkeley is in crisis as it struggles to hire and retain the workers necessary to maintain city operations. 16.21% of available positions within the city are vacant as of June 2022, according to city data presented by Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley at the city council’s regular meeting Dec. 13. The low levels of staffing have increased strain on remaining city employees and have limited the services many city departments are able to provide, she noted.
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. winter 'bomb cyclone' causes some Bay Area flight delays, cancellations
SAN FRANCISCO - A Christmas week winter "bomb cyclone" of blizzards, downpours and flooding across some of the United States is wreaking havoc on holiday travel, with the Bay Area mostly being spared from the stormy conditions. But those flying from California to the most affected areas – the Plains,...
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
