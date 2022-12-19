ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills

High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The American Genius

Twitter auctions off hundreds of items from San Francisco HQ

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in late October, we’ve seen a slew of people being let go or resigning. With a mass exodus of employees, we’ve caught wind that Twitter will hold an auction on January 17, 2023 to sell off surplus equipment. Among the items up for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million

LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo City Council approves early Measure P spending plan

VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council moved forward with a plan for how to spend new income generated from Measure P, a seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase passed by voters last month. Measure P, which received 55% approval, is expected to generate an additional $18 million annually for the city’s...
VALLEJO, CA
theevreport.com

First VinFast Shipment to the U.S. Has Arrived

PORT OF BENICIA – VinFast celebrated the arrival of the first 999 electric vehicles into the United States as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company has also received all the necessary certifications for selling cars in the US and will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of this month.
BENICIA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Modern Mediterranean Estate with Spectacular Views of the San Francisco Bay from Nearly Every Room Asks $9 Million in Tiburon, California

3650 Paradise Drive Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 3650 Paradise Drive, Tiburon, California is a rare gem and architectural masterpiece just minutes from San Francisco, enjoying direct access to world-class outdoor activities, the estate offers Riviera living at its finest. This Home in Tiburon offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3650 Paradise Drive, please contact Bill Bullock Lydia Sarkissian (Phone: 415-381-7300) & Magdalena N Sarkissian (Phone: 415-847-7913) at Golden Gate Sotheby’s for full support and perfect service.
TIBURON, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K for Illegal Pesticides

In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
SAN JOSE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
CONCORD, CA
sfpublicpress.org

12 Hours of Chaos as Berkeley Clears Encampment

In early October, Berkeley police and city officials roused 53 unhoused residents — claiming they were harboring rodents — and seized and destroyed 29 tents and three self-made structures. People begged to retrieve personal items and work tools before the property was tossed into a phalanx of garbage trucks. Four vehicles in which people had been living were towed to impound lots. They would be crushed 15 days later, per the city’s request.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

‘Great Resignation’ crisis impedes city operations with 1 in 6 posts vacant

The city of Berkeley is in crisis as it struggles to hire and retain the workers necessary to maintain city operations. 16.21% of available positions within the city are vacant as of June 2022, according to city data presented by Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley at the city council’s regular meeting Dec. 13. The low levels of staffing have increased strain on remaining city employees and have limited the services many city departments are able to provide, she noted.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy