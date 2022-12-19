ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

1 dead after being hit by train near Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person is dead after being hit by a train near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon, according to Pensacola Police. The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. Police say the person was walking along the train tracks and did not...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2 hospitalized after stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are hospitalized after a stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place around 4:34 p.m. on the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive. According to the sheriff's office, one male and one female...
WEAR

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pine Forest Rd. in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Escambia County Monday night. Escambia County EMS was dispatched to Pine Forest Rd. and Longleaf Dr. around 6:25 p.m. According to officials, the pedestrian was conscious when they were transported to the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Fallen deputy escorted by law enforcement back to Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty on Christmas Eve will be given an escort by law enforcement from Pensacola back to Okaloosa County Monday. 34-year-old Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence incident...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Corporal Ray Hamilton identified as Okaloosa County deputy killed in shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy shot and killed during a call in Fort Walton Beach Saturday. Corporal Ray Hamilton, a five year veteran with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Special Response Team, passed away shortly after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man charged for killing Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday night who fatally shot one of their own deputies. Timothy Paul Price-Williams, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with homicide - first degree premeditated murder. According to an arrest report, a female victim called in Saturday morning...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

WEAR News thanks the Angels of Communities Caring at Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Sunday, thousands of children across our area woke up and had smiles on their faces because they got to share in the excitement of Christmas. So many parents, grandparents raising grandchildren, foster parents and guardians breathed a sigh of relief because their children were happily enjoying gifts provided through the kindness of strangers.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Northwest Florida businesses try 4-day workweek

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's a dream for a lot of us: a four-day workweek and a three-day weekend! The idea seems to be catching on, as companies try to attract and keep workers. We checked with some businesses here in Northwest Florida to see how it really works. At Pensacola...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy