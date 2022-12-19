Read full article on original website
Local plumbers, firefighters battle broken pipes from Northwest Florida cold snap
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As people thaw out from the Artic blast, many are dealing with another winter threat -- broken pipes. Firefighters are battling broken pipes from people asking for help shutting them off. Families are dealing with a flood of problems after mother nature loosened her grip. Cameron Fendley,...
Firefighters extinguish flames after family finds house on fire in Mossy Head
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Mossy Head Saturday evening. Authorities were called out to the residence on Lucas Road around 5:10 p.m. According to rescue crew members, the call was made after a family returned home on Christmas Eve and found flames coming from the home's roof.
1 dead after being hit by train near Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person is dead after being hit by a train near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon, according to Pensacola Police. The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. Police say the person was walking along the train tracks and did not...
2 hospitalized after stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are hospitalized after a stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place around 4:34 p.m. on the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive. According to the sheriff's office, one male and one female...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pine Forest Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Escambia County Monday night. Escambia County EMS was dispatched to Pine Forest Rd. and Longleaf Dr. around 6:25 p.m. According to officials, the pedestrian was conscious when they were transported to the...
Collision turns car on its side in Escambia County, 2 people taken to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Escambia County Sunday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 98 and Seapine Circle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling south out of Seapine Circle when...
3 people dead, 2 critically injured after crash Christmas morning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Escambia County has claimed the lives of three people and left two others in critical condition Sunday morning. The accident took place around 12:20 a.m. on Gulf Beach Highway near west Sunset Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man was traveling...
Fallen deputy escorted by law enforcement back to Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty on Christmas Eve will be given an escort by law enforcement from Pensacola back to Okaloosa County Monday. 34-year-old Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence incident...
Officials: Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in a vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside of a vehicle in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. The incident took place on Scenic Highway and Summit Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. According to investigators, during the incident Pensacola Police were asking residents to stay away from...
Willingham Seafood Company in Valparaiso mourns the loss of business from fire
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A business in Valparaiso is at a total loss Saturday morning after a fire broke out at the company's building. The fire happened at the Willingham Seafood Company located on 195 N John Sims Pkwy. According to the company, multiple fire departments and police officers in...
Okaloosa County Special Response Team deputy dies after being shot during call
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team deputy has died after being shot responding to a call in Fort Walton Beach. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a home located at 700 N Park Blvd. According to the sheriff's office, the Special...
Corporal Ray Hamilton identified as Okaloosa County deputy killed in shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy shot and killed during a call in Fort Walton Beach Saturday. Corporal Ray Hamilton, a five year veteran with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Special Response Team, passed away shortly after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.
10 children adopted at Northwest Florida Health Network's 'Christmas Adoption Ceremony'
Escambia County, Fla. -- 10 children were adopted into a permanent home as part of Northwest Florida Health Network's annual "Christmas Adoption Ceremony." NWF Health Network is the only public organization in the country to have annual Christmas adoptions. The organization has been having the adoptions annually in Jackson and...
Man charged for killing Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday night who fatally shot one of their own deputies. Timothy Paul Price-Williams, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with homicide - first degree premeditated murder. According to an arrest report, a female victim called in Saturday morning...
Escambia River Electric Cooperative gives tips to help lower power usage during cold snap
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- With the historic cold snap, the Escambia River Electric Cooperative is asking members to use their energy wisely. EREC uses a wholesale power supplier -- PowerSouth as its energy supplier. The company says early Saturday morning, PowerSouth reached a higher winter peak than any other time...
WEAR News thanks the Angels of Communities Caring at Christmas
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Sunday, thousands of children across our area woke up and had smiles on their faces because they got to share in the excitement of Christmas. So many parents, grandparents raising grandchildren, foster parents and guardians breathed a sigh of relief because their children were happily enjoying gifts provided through the kindness of strangers.
Northwest Florida businesses try 4-day workweek
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's a dream for a lot of us: a four-day workweek and a three-day weekend! The idea seems to be catching on, as companies try to attract and keep workers. We checked with some businesses here in Northwest Florida to see how it really works. At Pensacola...
