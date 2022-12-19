ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

The Oregonian

Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub

The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

These Are Portland’s Souper Stars

Any season, truly, is soup season. There’s no time when an expertly prepared bowl isn’t welcome at the table, especially one with salty and savory broth, al dente noodles and a heap of meat or veggies to make it all come together. In summer, soup will do the trick to make you feel cooler than the sweltering air temperature by helping you break a sweat. But as we all well know, winter is the king of soup seasons, when those ingredients and a warming slurp restore heat and energy to our rain-soaked cores. We’ve fully shifted into soup mode here in Oregon, and this list of noodle-packed Asian soups is your guide to some of the best the Portland area has to offer.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Our Most-Read Stories of 2022 Hinted at an Emptiness Inside Portland

Trying to interpret Portland’s status from the year’s most-read news stories is like reading a fortune in chicken entrails. Sometimes you see the future. Sometimes you just see shit. Still, it’s a useful exercise, if only to gauge which stories struck a nerve with readers. And in 2022,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Noon Thursday Update: Coldest day in years in Portland, precipitation arrives later

Everything is proceeding according to plan as they say. Today is a rare sub-25 degree day in Portland. In fact we haven’t seen a day in the 20s since January 2017. Couple that with east wind gusts 35-50 mph and it’s bitterly cold out there (by Portland standards). If I read the numbers correctly, we’ve only seen 4 days with a high temp at/below 25 in the last 20 years! It’s cold...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm. Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump. Many people said they’re stocking up ahead...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

To Measure How Portland Is Doing, Let’s Compare Ourselves to Other Cities

The year’s end is a good time for taking stock. Maybe it’s the looming deadline of New Year’s resolutions. Or the sight of George Bailey seeing that, without him, Bedford Falls would look like Elon Musk’s Twitter. Could just be one too many glasses of eggnog. Whatever the reason, the holiday season is when a lot of us ruminate on who we’ve become—and what we could be.
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vancouver, WA

Many people mistakenly connect Vancouver, Washington, to its namesake in Canada. However, there is also a city of Vancouver in Clark County, Washington, along the northern banks of the Columbia River. Vancouver is on the edge of the Washington-Oregon border. This city mainly features a bustling metropolitan scene with a...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

What to Do in Portland This Week (Dec. 21-27, 2022)

While not explicitly recommended by health care professionals, shopping and happy hour are how many of us cope with our seasonal affective disorder. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop combines the two activities with the Longest Night of the Year Shopping Event, featuring happy-hour drink pricing and progressive discounts as the evening wears on. Snag some McMenamins gear, beer and other good stuff. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop, 2290 NW Thurman St., 971-202-7256, mcmenamins.com. 5 pm-midnight Wednesday, Dec. 21.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

WW’s Mystery Buildings on Northeast Alberta Street Are No Longer a Mystery, but They Are Still a Mess

Since August, readers have been sending us addresses for vacant buildings, and we’ve been sleuthing out the circumstances behind their sad, empty condition. We’ve written about the Taft Home and the Quality Pie Building. We know what happened to Poor Richard’s and Gordon’s Fireplace Shop. We told you why a Mormon meetinghouse on Southeast Harrison Street stands empty.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Longtime Portland Chef and Social Media Standout Ricky Bella Now Helms the Kitchen at Palomar

It’s been a long series of mostly unfortunate events that brought Palomar and chef Ricky Bella together, but now everything feels as if it is how it should be. COVID hit both Palomar, the buzzy Cuban bar on Southeast Division Street, and Bella, who was working as the chef de cuisine alongside chef Doug Adams at Bullard, hard. Palomar closed temporarily during the harsh first winter of the pandemic, while Bella struggled to help keep Bullard open.
PORTLAND, OR

