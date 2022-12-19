Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub
The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
WWEEK
These Are Portland’s Souper Stars
Any season, truly, is soup season. There’s no time when an expertly prepared bowl isn’t welcome at the table, especially one with salty and savory broth, al dente noodles and a heap of meat or veggies to make it all come together. In summer, soup will do the trick to make you feel cooler than the sweltering air temperature by helping you break a sweat. But as we all well know, winter is the king of soup seasons, when those ingredients and a warming slurp restore heat and energy to our rain-soaked cores. We’ve fully shifted into soup mode here in Oregon, and this list of noodle-packed Asian soups is your guide to some of the best the Portland area has to offer.
WWEEK
Lucky Labrador Brewing Is Permanently Closing Its North Killingsworth Street Location
Lucky Labrador Brewing is pulling the plug on one of its underperforming locations. Today, the company announced on its Facebook page that it would permanently close the pub at 1700 N Killingsworth St. The reason is a familiar story by now: continual blows to the restaurant and bar industry during the pandemic.
City of Portland announces revamp of condemned O’Bryant Square park
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Wednesday that they have agreed to take emergency action to demolish and revamp O’Bryant Square — the condemned underground parking garage topped by a street-level park on the 800 block of Harvey Milk Street.
PHOTOS: Large tree falls on SE Portland house, trapping resident against recliner
A large tree in Southeast Portland was knocked down by high winds, damaging a house and pinning a resident to their chair.
Vancouver shelter seeks homes for dogs after 18 rescued from California
Eighteen dogs are finding a home for the holidays in the Pacific Northwest after the Humane Society for Southwest Washington coordinated a rescue effort with partners in California.
Eater
Portland’s Saddest Restaurant and Food Cart Closures in 2022, According to Food Writers and Influencers
Each December, Eater Portland ends the year by reflecting on the last twelve months of dining in a series we call Year in Eater. We reach out to Portland food writers and influencers for their perspectives on major trends, impressive newcomers, and standout meals, and share their responses in a single package.
WWEEK
Our Most-Read Stories of 2022 Hinted at an Emptiness Inside Portland
Trying to interpret Portland’s status from the year’s most-read news stories is like reading a fortune in chicken entrails. Sometimes you see the future. Sometimes you just see shit. Still, it’s a useful exercise, if only to gauge which stories struck a nerve with readers. And in 2022,...
kptv.com
Noon Thursday Update: Coldest day in years in Portland, precipitation arrives later
Everything is proceeding according to plan as they say. Today is a rare sub-25 degree day in Portland. In fact we haven’t seen a day in the 20s since January 2017. Couple that with east wind gusts 35-50 mph and it’s bitterly cold out there (by Portland standards). If I read the numbers correctly, we’ve only seen 4 days with a high temp at/below 25 in the last 20 years! It’s cold...
kptv.com
People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm. Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump. Many people said they’re stocking up ahead...
WWEEK
To Measure How Portland Is Doing, Let’s Compare Ourselves to Other Cities
The year’s end is a good time for taking stock. Maybe it’s the looming deadline of New Year’s resolutions. Or the sight of George Bailey seeing that, without him, Bedford Falls would look like Elon Musk’s Twitter. Could just be one too many glasses of eggnog. Whatever the reason, the holiday season is when a lot of us ruminate on who we’ve become—and what we could be.
Tree falls into Vancouver home, causes significant damage
A large tree fell into a Vancouver home on Thursday, causing significant structural damage, according to officials.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Vancouver, WA
Many people mistakenly connect Vancouver, Washington, to its namesake in Canada. However, there is also a city of Vancouver in Clark County, Washington, along the northern banks of the Columbia River. Vancouver is on the edge of the Washington-Oregon border. This city mainly features a bustling metropolitan scene with a...
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland This Week (Dec. 21-27, 2022)
While not explicitly recommended by health care professionals, shopping and happy hour are how many of us cope with our seasonal affective disorder. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop combines the two activities with the Longest Night of the Year Shopping Event, featuring happy-hour drink pricing and progressive discounts as the evening wears on. Snag some McMenamins gear, beer and other good stuff. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop, 2290 NW Thurman St., 971-202-7256, mcmenamins.com. 5 pm-midnight Wednesday, Dec. 21.
kptv.com
First Alert: Tigard family wakes to tree crashing through bathroom ceiling
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds are toppling trees across the Portland metro area as the holiday weekend approaches. From Sandy to Gresham and Beaverton to Clackamas. In Tigard, Chad Layman and his family were asleep when they heard a large crash at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. PHOTO GALLERY: Trees down...
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
WWEEK
WW’s Mystery Buildings on Northeast Alberta Street Are No Longer a Mystery, but They Are Still a Mess
Since August, readers have been sending us addresses for vacant buildings, and we’ve been sleuthing out the circumstances behind their sad, empty condition. We’ve written about the Taft Home and the Quality Pie Building. We know what happened to Poor Richard’s and Gordon’s Fireplace Shop. We told you why a Mormon meetinghouse on Southeast Harrison Street stands empty.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
WWEEK
Longtime Portland Chef and Social Media Standout Ricky Bella Now Helms the Kitchen at Palomar
It’s been a long series of mostly unfortunate events that brought Palomar and chef Ricky Bella together, but now everything feels as if it is how it should be. COVID hit both Palomar, the buzzy Cuban bar on Southeast Division Street, and Bella, who was working as the chef de cuisine alongside chef Doug Adams at Bullard, hard. Palomar closed temporarily during the harsh first winter of the pandemic, while Bella struggled to help keep Bullard open.
Tips for winter-proofing homes, avoiding frozen pipes
Experts say getting your home winter-ready ahead of a storm can help avoid expensive repairs down the road from frozen pipes to ice dams.
