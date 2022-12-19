Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana football: Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees during 2023 early signing day
The Indiana football program inked 16 signees to its 2023 signing class Wednesday for the start of the early signing period. Eleven of the signees are high school recruits, three of the signees are transfers from other FBS teams, and two of the signees are junior college transfers. As Indiana's...
On this day in Indiana Pacers history: The end of a 28 game losing streak
The Indiana Pacers are generally known as a franchise that values winning teams these days, but that wasn’t always the case. After being highly successful in the ABA, the Pacers struggled when they transitioned over to the NBA in 1976. Less than a decade later, in 1983, the Pacers found themselves in a rough stretch during the season.
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
SIGNED: Luke Burgess
BIO: New Palestine, Ind., standout Luke Burgess became the first offensive lineman commitment in the class when he gave a verbal in late June. The 6-foot-7.5, 295-pound Burgess had been one of the top targets for the Cardinals for several months. Burgess then made many trips to Louisville and was the first recruit to meet face-to-face with Jeff Brohm after he took the job at Louisville. Burgess was a two-way player for much of his career at New Palestine.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cwcolumbus.com
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65
An Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker in Tippecanoe County about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations when it failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. The officer continued to pursue the...
Fox 59
Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy
After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side.
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wfyi.org
Major companies in Indiana, two cities ask utilities to create green tariff program
Unable to load the audio player. Two Indiana cities and six major companies in the state want AES Indiana and Duke Energy to make it easier for them to get their power from renewables. That’s according to a letter sent Thursday from Indianapolis, Bloomington, Coca-Cola, Walmart, Salesforce, Cummins, Rivian and Roche.
ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
WANE-TV
DNR: Tree stand ‘malfunctions’, causing fatal fall in Indiana forest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating what caused a tree stand to malfunction, resulting in a man’s death Saturday in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, emergency crews arrived after the man who fell was found by a hunter...
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels. […]
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
12 face federal charges after prosecutors dismantle major Indianapolis drug ring
Prosecutors believe the suspects used an apartment building on Lake Nora South Court on Indy's north side to store large amounts of meth.
Shooting on Indy’s west side leaves 1 dead
Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead Thursday afternoon.
Trio charged with kidnapping, murder in early December homicide
Three people have been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the early December death of Corbin Ray Rogers, 28.
WIBC.com
Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Craig S. Larsen, 38, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond was set. Shawna D. Campbell, 28, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond was set. Bryan B. Matus De...
