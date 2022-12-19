BIO: New Palestine, Ind., standout Luke Burgess became the first offensive lineman commitment in the class when he gave a verbal in late June. The 6-foot-7.5, 295-pound Burgess had been one of the top targets for the Cardinals for several months. Burgess then made many trips to Louisville and was the first recruit to meet face-to-face with Jeff Brohm after he took the job at Louisville. Burgess was a two-way player for much of his career at New Palestine.

