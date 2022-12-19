ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

SIGNED: Luke Burgess

BIO: New Palestine, Ind., standout Luke Burgess became the first offensive lineman commitment in the class when he gave a verbal in late June. The 6-foot-7.5, 295-pound Burgess had been one of the top targets for the Cardinals for several months. Burgess then made many trips to Louisville and was the first recruit to meet face-to-face with Jeff Brohm after he took the job at Louisville. Burgess was a two-way player for much of his career at New Palestine.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
COLUMBUS, OH
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
INDIANA STATE
Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy

After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DNR: Tree stand ‘malfunctions’, causing fatal fall in Indiana forest

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating what caused a tree stand to malfunction, resulting in a man’s death Saturday in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, emergency crews arrived after the man who fell was found by a hunter...
HELTONVILLE, IN
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daviess County Arrest Report

Craig S. Larsen, 38, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond was set. Shawna D. Campbell, 28, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond was set. Bryan B. Matus De...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
