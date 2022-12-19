$2.5K ring stolen from Gastonia mall, cops say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a man recently walked out of Eastridge Mall with a ring worth $2,500.

The unknown man took the ring from a jewelry store inside the mall. He left the area on a bicycle while holding a Salon Centric shopping bag.

If you have any information about this suspect, please call detectives at 704-866-6069 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward, and callers may remain anonymous.

