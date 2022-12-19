Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man
A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
WSFA
Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 killed, another injured in 2-car crash in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One man died and another was injured in a two-car crash Thursday morning in Choctaw County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Choctaw County 9, about a mile north of Lisman, Ala. Authorities said Trevor C....
Head on crash in Citronelle, ‘Jaws of Life’ used in rescue: Citronelle Fire & Rescue
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Fire and Rescue said they responded to a head on crash on Coy Smith Highway and Meinhardt Loop early Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post. CFR said they were called at around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a two car, head on crash where both cars […]
Atmore Advance
RPES, Fountain Correctional helps students in need
Rachel Patterson Elementary School and Fountain Correctional Facility have formed a partnership to help the school’s most needy students. Principal Toya McMillian said Friday that Fountain’s employees pulled together some money, and purchased requested gifts for four of the school’s students. She said the school is grateful for Warden Butler, Warden Wood, Mrs. Simmons and the Wexford Staff, along with allof the officers and employees of the facility.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Sonic completing renovations for new drive-through
The Andalusia Sonic-Drive In restaurant has been undergoing a major renovation with many cosmetic changes coming including the restaurant’s biggest highlight: a new twin drive-through. Sonic closed on Nov. 2 when construction first began at the property. “We have added a twin drive-thru to our facility and also done...
AL state troopers investigate Thanksgiving travel fatalities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — As holiday travel numbers continue to reflect pre-pandemic numbers, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities while patrolling the roadways during this year’s official five-day travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to...
FOX54 News
