Rachel Patterson Elementary School and Fountain Correctional Facility have formed a partnership to help the school’s most needy students. Principal Toya McMillian said Friday that Fountain’s employees pulled together some money, and purchased requested gifts for four of the school’s students. She said the school is grateful for Warden Butler, Warden Wood, Mrs. Simmons and the Wexford Staff, along with allof the officers and employees of the facility.

ATMORE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO