WXII 12
'Light the Triad' radio station helps dozens of families at annual Toy Drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Anita Arnette believes love is not love until it's given away. That mantra is what empowered her 23 years ago to start a toy drive at her new workplace, theLight the Triad radio station. The drive has grown over the years, but the format stayed the...
WXII 12
Local Christmas Tree Farm donating trees to families in need
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is just four days away, and a local tree farm is spreading some holiday cheer. There are still a lot of trees left at Hawk's Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Farm, so owner Bryan Hawks decided to donate them to local families. he says he feels great to know he's bringing a smile to people's faces.
Preparing your home and car for the frigid weekend temperatures
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Now is the time to get prepared for the winter chill on the way as well. Not only for your home but your car as well. This Christmas is the coldest we have seen since 1999, that year our high was only 31 degrees. With lows...
WXII 12
Mercy Hill Church to host Christmas at Tanger Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas is just three days away, and one Triad church is making sure you're filled with joy. The Mercy Hill Church will host its Christmas service at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro. The first service is taking place tonight at 7,...
WBTV
Downtown Salisbury announces Holiday decoration winners
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th year, Salisbury’s Community Appearance Commission (CAC) continues the tradition of touring Downtown Salisbury business holiday window displays, and awarding the most impactful decorations. Commission members for this year were: CAC Chair Chris McNeely, Kelly Vanager, Cindi Graham, and Sharon Wilkins. City staff...
Brrr! Can closing heating vents in unused rooms help keep you warmer & cut costs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the threat of power outages, 2 Wants To Know is reminding you an oven, a stovetop, or a grill is not an option for keeping you warm inside your home if the power goes out. "Not only is it a fire and burn hazard but...
Holiday fun in the Triad open the week leading up to Christmas
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re just days away from Christmas, which means the Christmas spirit is out in full force! Throughout the Triad, there are tons of fun ways to get in the spirit. Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend. Davidson County Country Christmas Train Forsyth County […]
Triad girl battling lung illness will spend Christmas in hospital, but hope is on the horizon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — While the Kiger family plans to spend Christmas in the hospital, they are focused on the light at the end of the tunnel. On Oct. 24, 8-year-old Samantha Kiger was diagnosed with Flu A, and, two days later, she was admitted to the PICU at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. More […]
WXII 12
Snowman contest to celebrate the season at South Lexington School and Developmental Center
LEXINGTON, N.C. — South Lexington School and Developmental Center hosted a snowman contest for students and their families. People could use any material to create their four foot frozen friends. Contestants used beddings, boxes, plates and cups to build their snowmen. "Having this type of event is for families...
Friends of Odd Fellows Cemetery work to make sure history is not forgotten
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of Winston-Salem’s oldest African American graveyards sits on 12.5 acres off Shorefair Drive. Some graves at Odd Fellows Cemetery date back to the early 20th century. Over the years, the hallowed grounds fell into disrepair. Overgrown vegetation made it difficult for family members to visit sites where their loved ones […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
WXII 12
Hacker charged for attempting to make a purchase on Amazon account
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing charges after hacking an Amazon account Monday, according to deputies. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into possible fraudulent charges of an Amazon account. The victim...
Greensboro woman's sleeping machine causes her to breathe in toxic fumes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ann McIntyre does almost everything with a smile on her face. It may seem simple, but her life has been anything but. “I’ve been blessed, I live a wonderful life but it’s a hard life,” McIntyre said. When she was just three months...
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer
Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
Alamance Co. employee arrested for stealing drugs at work, using for personal benefit, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A county employee was charged with stealing drugs from the job and using them for his personal benefit in Alamance County Thursday, according to deputies. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said after a month-long investigation into missing substances from the Alamance County EMS...
Deaf Greensboro couple says apartment was accidentally cleared out due to maintenance mix-up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family’s apartment was cleaned out because of a giant mix-up. A company their apartment complex hired entered the wrong unit and went to work. The manager of the company brought in tells FOX8 it was not their fault. The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of […]
WXII 12
Volunteers vital at Second Harvest, non-profit's expansion adds more opportunities
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Second Harvest recently moved into a new, much bigger space as it continues to serve the community. The organization's expansion brings forth even more volunteer opportunities for people looking to get involved. Volunteers play a vital role in the non-profit's mission every day. "There really is...
Winter weather and impacts on travel
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With a big snowstorm expected in many states across the United States, there could be a few things that could put a damper on your holiday travel if you're not prepared. Here are a few tips on ways to be prepared no matter the scenario. FLIGHTS.
WBTV
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
On the nose: Duke researcher uncovers link between long COVID and loss of smell
A Duke University scientist said he's learned the reason for the loss of smell during long COVID. The discovery comes at a time when COVID sufferers are trying to shake fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath. However, long after some COVID patients walk out of the hospital doors, they're...
