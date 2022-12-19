ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WXII 12

Local Christmas Tree Farm donating trees to families in need

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is just four days away, and a local tree farm is spreading some holiday cheer. There are still a lot of trees left at Hawk's Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Farm, so owner Bryan Hawks decided to donate them to local families. he says he feels great to know he's bringing a smile to people's faces.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Mercy Hill Church to host Christmas at Tanger Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas is just three days away, and one Triad church is making sure you're filled with joy. The Mercy Hill Church will host its Christmas service at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro. The first service is taking place tonight at 7,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Downtown Salisbury announces Holiday decoration winners

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th year, Salisbury’s Community Appearance Commission (CAC) continues the tradition of touring Downtown Salisbury business holiday window displays, and awarding the most impactful decorations. Commission members for this year were: CAC Chair Chris McNeely, Kelly Vanager, Cindi Graham, and Sharon Wilkins. City staff...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Holiday fun in the Triad open the week leading up to Christmas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re just days away from Christmas, which means the Christmas spirit is out in full force! Throughout the Triad, there are tons of fun ways to get in the spirit. Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend. Davidson County Country Christmas Train Forsyth County […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Hacker charged for attempting to make a purchase on Amazon account

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing charges after hacking an Amazon account Monday, according to deputies. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into possible fraudulent charges of an Amazon account. The victim...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer

Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winter weather and impacts on travel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With a big snowstorm expected in many states across the United States, there could be a few things that could put a damper on your holiday travel if you're not prepared. Here are a few tips on ways to be prepared no matter the scenario. FLIGHTS.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

