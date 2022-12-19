ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock man tried to run from DWI crash with infant, police report said

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Micheal Garcia, 32, was arrested on Sunday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 5100 block of 46th Street at 3:51 a.m. after a car hit a parked vehicle.

A witness told police she saw a man later identified as Garcia exit a car, remove an infant from a car seat and try to run from the scene. The witness said she felt “something was not right” about the man’s behavior and she managed to pull the infant from his arm’s, according to a police report.

Garcia was later found in the 5100 of Utica Avenue. The police report said Garcia was “uncooperative” with officers. According to the report, an officer noted that Garcia had “red, glassy eyes” and smelled like alcohol.

Garcia was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with DWI with a child under 15-years-old and Endangering a Child. As of Monday, jail records showed that Garcia posted bond.

