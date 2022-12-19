Read full article on original website
Related
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
GOP Freakout Over Trump Tax Returns
Republicans called the release of Trump’s tax returns “a dangerous new weapon.”
I was released from Russian jail on same day as Brittney Griner – but the US even made me pay for my own flight home
AN American woman who was released from jail in Russia the same day as WNBA star Brittney Griner has claimed the US government made her pay for her own flight home. Sarah Krivanek, 46, was deported back to her home state of California on December 8, nearly a year after she was arrested for assault against her partner.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
BBC
How did President Zelensky get to Washington?
The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
San Diego Channel
Zelenskyy to meet with Biden in Washington
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress, in person, in Washington on Wednesday. The risky trip would mark the first time Zelenskyy has left his country since Russia's invasion in February. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were presumably not...
Comments / 0