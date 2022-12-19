ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle mayor will not face criminal charges after ethics review

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aCDl_0jo6uPrc00

An ethics review into New Rochelle’s mayor is now closed, and Mayor Noam Bramson will not face any criminal charges.

The review stemmed from a report by the city's Ethics Board that he violated the city charter when he tried to be appointed development commissioner by the city manager.

In a statement made on Monday, Westchester DA Mimi Rocah says her team reviewed the board's opinion, which included a review of all witnesses who appeared before them.

She says they determined there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.

When the board's report was released, Bramson said he disagreed with several statements. He said he would be more cautious in conversations about personnel issues going forward.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
News 12

Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week

Three New Jersey Transit bus drivers have been attacked over the past week, including two in Jersey City, police say. The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday. After the driver told a male and a female that she was just doing her job, police say the pair began to strike her multiple times on the face and the body before eventually fleeing the bus.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former city councilwoman announces candidacy

NEWBURGH – Former Newburgh City Councilwoman Gay Lee wants to get back into politics to be part of the conversation about the community’s many problems. Lee, a Democrat who holds a doctorate in social work, wants to address the city’s concerns and how they impact its residents.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Robbed 4 Stores Over 5 Days In New Rochelle: Police

A man faces charges after burglarizing multiple businesses in the span of five days in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, New Rochelle Police arrested 32-year-old Dorian Holliday of Yonkers and charged him with multiple burglaries of businesses in downtown New Rochelle, police said. Holliday is charged in...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
News 12

News 12

127K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy