New Rochelle mayor will not face criminal charges after ethics review

An ethics review into New Rochelle’s mayor is now closed, and Mayor Noam Bramson will not face any criminal charges.

The review stemmed from a report by the city's Ethics Board that he violated the city charter when he tried to be appointed development commissioner by the city manager.

In a statement made on Monday, Westchester DA Mimi Rocah says her team reviewed the board's opinion, which included a review of all witnesses who appeared before them.

She says they determined there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.

When the board's report was released, Bramson said he disagreed with several statements. He said he would be more cautious in conversations about personnel issues going forward.