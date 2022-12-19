ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
msn.com

Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica

Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
Gizmodo

The Best Photos From Mars in 2022

The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
ScienceAlert

Two Black Holes Met by Chance, And It Created Something Never Seen Before

The ripples in space-time generated by colliding black holes have taught us a lot about these enigmatic objects. These gravitational waves encode information about black holes: their masses, the shape of their inward spiral towards each other, their spins, and their orientations. From this, scientists ascertained that most of the...
CNET

NASA Eyes 'Mysterious Shapes' Inside a Mars Crater

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers us a lot of big mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has a lot of intriguing little mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the Arabia Terra region in the northern part of Mars.
CBS Minnesota

NASA gets "unusually close" look at a black hole devouring a star

What happens when a star gets too close to a black hole? "Unusually close" observations from NASA reveal just how complex and catastrophic it can be. The agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said on Tuesday that multiple telescopes recently watched a massive black hole about 10 times the mass of our sun located about 250 million light-years away from Earth "tearing apart an unlucky star that wandered too close." It was the fifth-closest observation of such an occurrence, known as a tidal disruption event, and was first spotted on March 1, 2021.So, what exactly happened when the star and the black hole...
Vice

Decades of Jupiter Observations Have Revealed Something Strange

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered unexplained climate patterns on Jupiter that periodically repeat in years-long cycles, and weirdly mirror each other in each hemisphere. The strange finding raises intriguing questions about the biggest planet in our solar system, as well as giant gas worlds that orbit alien stars, reports a new study.
HAWAII STATE
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Good News Network

‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story

In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
CNET

Newly Discovered Asteroid Spotted Flying Closer Than Telecom Satellites

An asteroid the size of a car was discovered the same day it made a close approach of Earth, coming closer to the surface than the ring of large telecommunications satellites in geosynchronous orbit (22,236 miles or 35,786 kilometers above us). The space rock was first spotted by the Arizona-based...
Gizmodo

Chinese Mission to Pluck Samples from Moon's Far Side Just Got More Interesting

Two years ago, China’s Chang’e 5 mission made history by returning lunar samples to Earth for the first time in more than 40 years. The mission’s successor, Chang’e 6, is not only designed to return a second batch of samples from the far side of the Moon—a feat never attempted before—it will also be bringing four payloads along for the ride.
Outsider.com

Scuba Diver Discovers Ancient Sword Deep Under the Mediterranean Ocean

A scuba diver made a fantastic discovery recently when he unearthed a sword that experts say likely belonged to a knight from the Crusaders in Isreal. The mature scuba diver says he stumbled upon a swath of ancient artifacts along the beach where he often scuba dives. The diver discovered these ancient items along with this massive sword made out of pure iron.

