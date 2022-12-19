ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football: Wolverines 2022 season is gift that keeps on giving

Michigan fans’ big gift is still waiting to be claimed, unwrapped and enjoyed. Should the No. 2 Wolverines take down No. 3 TCU during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, they’ll earn the privilege of squaring off with either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State for the most sought-after prize in college football.
Records: Ishbia, St. Andre paying $24 million toward Tucker's $95 million salary

Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre will donate a combined $24 million toward the salary of Mel Tucker over the next decade, according to records released after a Detroit Free Press lawsuit. The donations do not specify Tucker's name, but St. Andre's gift agreement says it should be used for items including the "recruitment and retention of coaches for the MSU Men's Intercollegiate Football Team." MSU school spokesman Dan Olson said the gift agreements don't explicitly call...
Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer

Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint

Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
Michigan lands interesting transfer QB

J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan

This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
BREAKING: Defensive Tackle Transfer Commits To Michigan State

Welcome to the new December normal for college football. Coaching staffs across the nation are scrounging the transfer portal of available talent, and that's absolutely happening in East Lansing, Mich. as well. On Tuesday evening, Michigan State football landed another addition out of the portal — former Florida State Seminole...
Michigan State trending for DL transfer from Texas A&M, former 4-star prospect

Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye could soon be headed to a new stomping ground, by way of the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports announced on Tuesday morning that Adeleye is trending toward Michigan State in the publications portal crystal ball. If Adeleye does indeed commit to MSU, he would be a real threat along the line of scrimmage. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day the portal opened.
Jack Tuttle, ex-Indiana QB, reveals B1G transfer destination

Jack Tuttle announced during the season that he would be leaving Indiana. Now, the former Hoosier has revealed his transfer destination. As it turns out, Tuttle will not have to go far for his next stop. The former 4-star prospect out of California revealed he’s committing to Michigan and Jim Harbaugh’s program in Ann Arbor on Tuesday.
Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant

One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
