PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to the 700 block of Loys Run RD shortly after 7 a.m. this morning for a working structure fire. When units arrived at the scene, reports say, they found the building fully engulfed in flames. Despite the severity of the fire, all occupants of the structure were able to evacuate and were accounted for according to a social media post from the Camp Creek Fire Department.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO