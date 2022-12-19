Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. firefighters battle an early morning blaze
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to the 700 block of Loys Run RD shortly after 7 a.m. this morning for a working structure fire. When units arrived at the scene, reports say, they found the building fully engulfed in flames. Despite the severity of the fire, all occupants of the structure were able to evacuate and were accounted for according to a social media post from the Camp Creek Fire Department.
WSAZ
Huntington fire crews respond to several calls of frozen pipes over holiday weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a problem for homeowners in our region, and for fire crews. “We’ve had sprinkler pipes burst, as well as domestic water lines. It’s made for a very busy holiday season for us,” said Greg Fuller, Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington crews were...
Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
whbc.com
Killed While on Job: Young Ohioan Working to Restore Power
PEDRO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A southern Ohio man working to restore power for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed over the weekend when he came in contact with a live wire. Co-workers of 25-year-old Blake Rodgers were given some time off if desired to...
Four arrested on drug charges
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
WSAZ
Sprinkler system bursts inside school
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is out for the holiday break, but one school has a lot of cleanup to do. Flatwoods fire department, police and public works responded to a sprinkler pipe that burst inside Russell-McDowell Intermediate school. It happened on Christmas day at the school in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Car runs off road into house in Milton, West Virginia
MILTON, WV (WOWK)—A car slid off the road, through a fence and into a house in Milton on Friday. The Milton Police Department said that the crash happened on Stewart St. They say officers are on the scene now. There is no word yet on any injuries.
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
Why is there a Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia? It might be […]
Ironton Tribune
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
WSAZ
First responders share challenges from recent cold weather
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders. Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges. “For the firefighters, it’s been...
Man killed when vehicle goes off I-79 in Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed when a car went over an embankment and into a creek bed. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said a car traveling north on I-79 near mile marker 9 in Elkview, failed to negotiate a […]
wchstv.com
One dead, one hospitalized after vehicle overturns, crashes into creek below I-79
WSAZ
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
WSAZ
Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
WOWK
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.
wchsnetwork.com
One dead in I-79 crash
