FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 400 flights canceled at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway Airports on Christmas Eve
CHICAGO - More than 400 flights were canceled at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway Airports on Saturday as Christmas travelers tried to get home in the wake of a devastating winter storm. FlyChicago.com said 251 flights into and out of O'Hare were canceled on Christmas Eve, and 164 were canceled into...
Chicago-area ComEd customers warned rolling power outages are possible Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
CHICAGO - ComEd warned electricity customers in the Chicago area that hours-long rolling power outages were possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – two of the coldest days so far this winter. ComEd said the power outages – if they happen – would be due to problems with...
Chicago snowstorm: Nightmare before Christmas with blizzard conditions, frigid temps, canceled flights
CHICAGO - Some are calling it the nightmare before Christmas. The snow is falling, and a winter storm warning is now in effect for most of the Chicago area. With this storm impacting more than two-dozen states, President Joe Biden is issuing a nationwide warning. Flight cancelations are now topping...
Hundreds of flights canceled, crowds pack Chicago airports as travelers hope to beat upcoming storm
FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports from O'Hare International Airport as holiday travelers pile in to get ahead of the snowstorm heading for Chicago and most of the Midwest. Hundreds of flights leaving from O'Hare and Midway have already been canceled in anticipation.
Jake takes on the cold, snow in downtown Chicago
FOX 32's Jake Hamilton reports on Chicago's winter storm from downtown in Streeterville. Todays temperatures can be dangerous and lead to frostbite in just 10 minutes.
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
Chicago snowstorm: Friday forecast calls for coldest temps seen in years
CHICAGO - It’s the cold that’ll gotcha today. Temperatures are at their coldest levels in years right now with wind chills that are about as bad as they ever reach around these parts. The temperature may stay below zero all day today with chills of -25 degrees to...
Temperatures rise — barely— after Chicago’s coldest December day in nearly 40 years
CHICAGO - Temperatures slightly improved Saturday after the coldest December day recorded in Chicago in nearly 40 years, according to the National Weather Service. The mercury topped out at minus 1 on Friday, the most frigid December temperature felt in the city since 1983. Temperatures climbed to 1 degree early...
Chicago alderman hosts annual dodgeball tournament
CHICAGO - It was a fun day for some local kids in the area. 19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea hosted his annual dodgeball tournament. The tournament was held at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, with kids from preschool through eighth grade taking part. Teams are picked at random...
Chicago's bitter cold blast could shake up some record lists
Chicago - The leading edge of a massive blob of bitter cold Arctic air arrives today. A flash freeze is possible as temperatures drop dramatically in a short period of time. Cheyenne, Wyoming dropped 40 degrees in 35 minutes yesterday. Our drop might not be as rapid, but it should be impressive.
Chicago eases into winter storm Thursday starting with snow, ending in extreme temperatures
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most Chicago-area counties starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning. As of right now, the National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, and Kenosha County until 6 a.m. Saturday.
'Don't get COVID for Christmas': Cases surge ahead of holidays, officials say
There has been a big surge of COVID-19 cases in Chicago. The city will reach the high-level for community transmission in the coming days, according to public health officials. Mayor Lightfoot says the city will likely issue a mask advisory.
Vehicle catches on fire after crash on I-290
CHICAGO - A vehicle caught on fire after a crash on Interstate 290 Tuesday morning. At about 5:42 a.m., District Chicago troopers responded to I-290 westbound at 17th Avenue for a two-unit vehicle crash, Illinois State Police said. One of the vehicles caught on fire. No injuries were reported. Lanes...
Chicago native makes US Army Reserve history
A Chicago native is making history by becoming the first female infantry officer in a historic Army Reserve unit.
Family Kwanzaa celebration held at Bronzeville Children's Museum
CHICAGO - Monday marks the start of Kwanzaa. The week-long celebration of African American culture and heritage features a number of events. Each day a candle representing a principle is lit. There are seven principles, including unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. A family...
1 injured in three-vehicle crash on I-290
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Tuesday morning. At about 6:27 a.m., District Chicago troopers responded to I-290 westbound at Cicero Avenue for a three-unit vehicle crash, Illinois State Police said. One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
'Chicago Life Cares' serves Christmas meals for those in need
On Christmas Day, Chicago Life cares will be serving up 500 meals at Petterino's in downtown Chicago for those who need a nice homecooked meal this holiday. The organization also helps provide clothes and resources for those in need.
Chicago police: Man went into business disguised as city employee, demanded money
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about a man who allegedly went into a North Side business disguised as a city employee and demanded money for services rendered. The incident occurred Dec. 13 around 11:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in the Rogers Park...
Gifts that give back: Chicago nonprofit provides employment, skills development, workforce readiness
The holidays are a time for reflection, togetherness, and giving. So, it’s not surprising that Americans are more likely to donate to charity around this time of year. But now, Americans are feeling the squeeze of higher prices.
Eberflus: Bears won't consider sitting Fields rest of season
CHICAGO - Matt Eberflus insisted the Chicago Bears won’t shut down quarterback Justin Fields for the remaining two games. Fields was hobbling at the end of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills after someone stepped on his foot. His nonthrowing, left shoulder — the same one he separated last month — also bothered him during the game.
