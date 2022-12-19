ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago alderman hosts annual dodgeball tournament

CHICAGO - It was a fun day for some local kids in the area. 19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea hosted his annual dodgeball tournament. The tournament was held at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, with kids from preschool through eighth grade taking part. Teams are picked at random...
Chicago eases into winter storm Thursday starting with snow, ending in extreme temperatures

CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most Chicago-area counties starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning. As of right now, the National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, and Kenosha County until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Vehicle catches on fire after crash on I-290

CHICAGO - A vehicle caught on fire after a crash on Interstate 290 Tuesday morning. At about 5:42 a.m., District Chicago troopers responded to I-290 westbound at 17th Avenue for a two-unit vehicle crash, Illinois State Police said. One of the vehicles caught on fire. No injuries were reported. Lanes...
Family Kwanzaa celebration held at Bronzeville Children's Museum

CHICAGO - Monday marks the start of Kwanzaa. The week-long celebration of African American culture and heritage features a number of events. Each day a candle representing a principle is lit. There are seven principles, including unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. A family...
1 injured in three-vehicle crash on I-290

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Tuesday morning. At about 6:27 a.m., District Chicago troopers responded to I-290 westbound at Cicero Avenue for a three-unit vehicle crash, Illinois State Police said. One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Eberflus: Bears won't consider sitting Fields rest of season

CHICAGO - Matt Eberflus insisted the Chicago Bears won’t shut down quarterback Justin Fields for the remaining two games. Fields was hobbling at the end of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills after someone stepped on his foot. His nonthrowing, left shoulder — the same one he separated last month — also bothered him during the game.
