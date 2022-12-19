Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Helping Wildlife in Winter
When the temperature drops and the snow piles up in drifts and covers the grass and brushes in the hills, people began to wonder, will the wildlife survive okay?. Although one might be tempted to put out feed for deer in the winter months, it is not recommended and even unlawful with the Sheridan city limits.
county17.com
Campbell county, city announce Christmas holiday closures
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will close at noon Dec. 23. They will also be closed Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Instead of trash pickup on Dec. 26, Solid Waste crews will pick up trash on Dec. 27 for both the Monday and the Tuesday routes, the City announced.
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish to hold public meeting on Chapter 10
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting to gather input on proposed changes to Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-blooded Wildlife. Game and Fish is proposing a change to Chapter 10, Section 26, to address the expansion...
county17.com
Dangerous cold remains in Campbell County; wind chill to reach -54
GILLETTE, Wyo. — From -24 this morning at 6:53 a.m., Gillette is likely to see the high reach -15 as dangerously cold air remains over the Plains. Wind chill this morning was -46. National Weather Service records show overnight wind chills between -50 and -58 in Gillette and Wright. Despite warming to -15, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says wind chills of -54 remain possible today as winds come from the northwest at 14 to 23 mph with gusts to 36 mph.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Arctic Blast-A-Palooza Update: Cheyenne Drops 30 Degrees In Less Than An Hour
The Arctic blast has almost hit all areas of Wyoming as of 2:30pm. Temperatures at Cowboy State Daily’s home office in Cheyenne have plunged drastically. It was 41 degrees in Cheyenne at noon and 25 degrees at 1pm in Cheyenne. The temperature one hour later — at 2pm —...
Sheridan Media
Meteorologist: ‘Latest Cold Snap Not Considered Abnormal’
The frigid temperatures that have made being outside almost unbearable in Sheridan the last few days are not as uncommon as one would think for this time of year. Meteorologist Shawn Palmquist with the National Weather Service in Billings said although it’s been 14 years, it isn’t that out of the ordinary to be this cold in December.
Sheridan Media
Commissioner Cram Thanked for Service to Sheridan County
Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram attended his last meeting with the commission on Tuesday morning, and the rest of the commission recognized him and thanked him for his 18 years of service to the county. Chairman Lonnie Wright presented Cram with some gifts from the commission, and Nick Siddle, representing...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Offering Warming Shelter During Dangerous Cold
Sheridan County will be offering a warming shelter if needed from now through Friday, December 23, due to the life-threatening cold weather. According to a release from Sheridan County Emergency Management, anyone who needs or knows someone who needs someplace warm to shelter or is unable to heat their home is encouraged to contact the Sheridan Police Dispatch Center at (307) 672-2413 anytime day or night.
WATCH: Wyoming Bell Ringer Has Serious Dance Moves
On Facebook Gail Symons of Sheridan Wyoming shows her Salvation Army bell ringer dance moves. This kind of stuff makes everyone smile. If you have to stand out in the cold and do this you might as well have fun. Bell ringers like this bring us joy and bring our...
Sheridan Media
CHAPS Tournament of Knights contracts with new troupe
Founded in 2003 and originally an Adaptive Riding Program to serve children and adults with special needs, CHAPS has grown in the services and special needs they treat. CHAPS now offers Adaptive Carriage Driving, Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy and Equine Assisted Learning. They also expanded to serve veterans from care facilities and at-risk youth from Sheridan School District #2.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Prepares For 55,000 Camporee Attendees, Will Be Largest City In Wyoming For A Week
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world loves a cowboy, especially a Wyoming cowboy. That mystique — and the diversity of facilities at the Cam-plex event complex — is attracting what will explode Gillette into the largest city in Wyoming for a week in early August 2024 for something called Camporee.
newscenter1.tv
Wyoming road closure: I-90 from Sheridan to Buffalo
SHERIDAN, Wyo. – I-90 closed in both directions between Sheridan and Buffalo, Wyoming on Wednesday morning. Wyoming Department of Transportation said the closure is due to winter conditions. The estimated opening time is unknown.
oilcity.news
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo to Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan–Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snowstorm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to winter...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Courthouse to Close Early Wednesday
Due to the hazardous weather conditions the Sheridan County Courthouse will be closing today, Wednesday, December 21 at 1 p.m. and Reopening Thursday, December 22 at noon. This is for the safety of the public and to allow our county employees to get home safely. For questions contact the Sheridan...
oilcity.news
I-80 facing range of closures across Wyoming; I-25 closed from Buffalo to Wheatland on Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates and highways are facing a variety of closures and hazardous travel advisories on a brutally cold Wednesday afternoon in Wyoming. Interstate 25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Wheatland due to winter conditions as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT has not provided an estimated reopening time for this closure. I-25 is also closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Wheatland to Cheyenne due to gusting winds.
Sheridan Media
Bush, Marshall, Meyer and Meyer at the WYO for one night only
American musicians Sam Bush, Mike Marshall and Edgar Meyer join with George Meyer for a special collaboration beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday Jan. 28 at the WYO. According to the WYO, Bush and Marshall are mandolin virtuosos rooted in bluegrass. The Meyers (Edgar on acoustic bass and his son, George, on violin) come from the classical world. Together, they make acoustic music that can only be categorized as “amazing.”
Sheridan Media
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected for Sheridan County
Temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously low this week in Sheridan County and the surrounding region. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arctic cold front has brought frigid air to northeast Wyoming. Shawn Palmquist is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings and he says that we can expect temperatures to be dangerously low for most of the week.
Sheridan Media
County Courthouse and Sheridan County libraries will close at 1 p.m. due to severe weather
Due to the hazardous weather conditions, the Sheridan County Courthouse will be closing today, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 21, and reopening 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. SC reports this closure is to ensure the safety of the public and to allow our county employees to get home safely. All...
Sheridan Media
SPD advises caution
Chief of the Sheridan Police Department, Travis Koltiska, and Captain Tom Ringley recommended staying indoors and off the roads during the hazardous weather conditions. Ringley suggested remaining inside and out of the cold unless absolutely necessary during an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. The SPD Captain also advised the public to allow more experienced drivers behind the wheel during the course of the extreme weather conditions, citing safety concerns for the general public and his officers.
Sheridan Media
Stopka Retires, Honored by Commissioners
Sheridan County Airport Manager John Stopka is retiring, and he was recognized for his service to the county during Tuesday’s county commission meeting. According to Chairman Lonnie Wright, Stopka worked at the airport for more than 46 years, including 20 plus years as manager. Stopka addressed the crowd, saying...
