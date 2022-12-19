ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty Is H.E.R. Name: Gabriella Wilson Stuns Without Her Signature Shades At ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ U.S. Premiere

By Alex Ford
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpUvH_0jo6rjJn00

Beauty is H.E.R. nameeee

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial)

All eyes were on H.E.R . who stunned without her signature eyewear at the star-studded Avatar: The Way Of Water U.S. Premiere in Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tYzd_0jo6rjJn00

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Grammy-winning singer commanded the blue carpet at the electric event that brought out out Halle Bailey , The Weeknd , Jordyn Woods , and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSySM_0jo6rjJn00

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Oh, and The Weekend/H.E.R. link-up? Love to see it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFpsJ_0jo6rjJn00

Source: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Since her buzzy casting as ‘Belle’ in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration , H.E.R. has been everywhere promoting the special with a recent stop on Good Morning America .

“I’ve been re-finding my voice,” she said after being introduced by her Government name Gabriella Wilson. ‘Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.

H.E.R. is me, but at the same time it’s a new chapter of my life, and I think I’m really finding that connection and I’m allowing people to see under the layers a little bit.”

Check out her dazzling performance of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with Josh Groban below:

“I never thought I could be a Disney princess,” she said about being the first Black and Filipina woman to play the iconic Disney Princess. “Of course every little girl wants to be a Disney princess, but I’ve never seen one that looks like me — so I get to be that to little girls now.”

“And that’s such a huge deal on top of being a producer on Beauty and the Beast, which is crazy,” she continued. “I got to do a lot of the new arrangements and work with Alan Menken, the original arranger and producer. It’s been an amazing experience just learning so much about myself, and it’s been a lot of fun honestly.”

For more of H.E.R.’s performances in the magical ‘Beaty and the Beast’ special, click here .

