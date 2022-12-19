Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate Dry January with Mocktails from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Give your body a break from the booze and celebrate Dry January with these delicious Mocktail options from Parker John’s. Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.
wearegreenbay.com
Pups Fergie and Nova are ready for their forever family
(WFRV) – Could Fergie or Nova be Your New Best Friend?. These two pups are active, happy, and playful. They are best friends and would love a home together but they aren’t bonded so they could go home separately as well. Both Fergie and Nova would love a...
wearegreenbay.com
How a local towing company is handling an influx of requests after winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After Brown County implemented a tow ban Friday through Sunday because of the winter storm, towing companies have been receiving an increased number of service requests. Even before a winter storm passed through northeast Wisconsin, Glenn’s 24hr Towing was experiencing a flood of drivers...
wearegreenbay.com
Annual holiday open house this weekend at Paper Valley Model Railroad Club
(WFRV) – It’s the magic of model railroads on display and you can see it for free. Local 5 Live visited Paper Valley Model Railroad with details on their upcoming open house. Paper Valley Model Railroad Club is located at W 2221 Block Road in Kaukauna, their open...
wearegreenbay.com
Get ready for a warm up; light precipitation north today
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds thickening up again across the state as a weak disturbance arrives from Minnesota. It’s going to be a chilly day Tuesday with a daytime high around 19 degrees. SSW winds also go up in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County troupe sets home-grown premiere in 2023
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater add another world premiere to its array of original musicals as part of its 2023 summer and fall seasons. Info: northernskytheater.com. According to a press release: Five musicals and a concert series will be presented on the company’s outdoor amphitheater stage...
seehafernews.com
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Best local performances, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Early in 2022, most theatrical groups were still coming off the restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a hunger in performances, creating an aura of greatness in the region’s performing arts spirit. Some performances were postponed or canceled due to outbreaks among...
radioplusinfo.com
12-27-22 garage fire
Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: US 151 in Fond du Lac County reopens following fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – US 151 northbound is back open following an hour and fifteen-minute closure. Officials say that all lanes on US 151 are back open. The incident reportedly happened around 9:45 a.m. and was cleared around 11 a.m. There was no information on if there...
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Department Participates in Annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday Enforcement Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies nationwide, including Brown County and across Wisconsin, for the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign that runs through New Year’s Day. Tom Buchmann, Operations Lieutenant with the Green Bay...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
Fox11online.com
Blowing snow, cold temperatures from Winter Storm Brooklyn impact rural cleanup
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Brooklyn continues to move through Northeast Wisconsin, the main concerns now are strong winds and cold temperatures. Blowing snow can lead to many problems, especially in rural areas. Winter Storm Brooklyn's powerful winds could be heard and felt in the village of Black...
kz1043.com
Man convicted in Appleton stabbing
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton man accused of stabbing another man is convicted. A jury finds Michael Miller guilty of Aggravated Battery While Intending to Cause Great Bodily Harm. Miller attacked the victim with an “edged weapon” during a fight along W. College Avenue back in December of last...
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Drug Enforcement Leader Talks Drug Nuisance Properties
The leader of Manitowoc County’s Drug Enforcement Unit appeared on WOMT’s Be My Guest Thursday morning. Lieutenant Dave Remiker explained a relatively new county ordinance covering drug nuisance properties. “Once we arrest that person, I reach out to the property owner, and advise them that their property has...
nbc15.com
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Richard R. Rohl, 59, Manitowoc, OWI (4th) on 6/11/15, found Guilty at jury trial, $600 fine plus costs, total $1694 to be paid by 02-15-2023 or 34 days jail for failure to pay. Alcohol Assessment. Twenty-eight (28) month license revocation. Ignition interlock for period of revocation. One hundred fifty (150) days Manitowoc County Jail, Huber Law, the defendant has seventy-two (72) days sentence credit. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
