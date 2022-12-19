ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Celebrate Dry January with Mocktails from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Give your body a break from the booze and celebrate Dry January with these delicious Mocktail options from Parker John’s. Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pups Fergie and Nova are ready for their forever family

(WFRV) – Could Fergie or Nova be Your New Best Friend?. These two pups are active, happy, and playful. They are best friends and would love a home together but they aren’t bonded so they could go home separately as well. Both Fergie and Nova would love a...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Get ready for a warm up; light precipitation north today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds thickening up again across the state as a weak disturbance arrives from Minnesota. It’s going to be a chilly day Tuesday with a daytime high around 19 degrees. SSW winds also go up in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Door County troupe sets home-grown premiere in 2023

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater add another world premiere to its array of original musicals as part of its 2023 summer and fall seasons. Info: northernskytheater.com. According to a press release: Five musicals and a concert series will be presented on the company’s outdoor amphitheater stage...
FISH CREEK, WI
seehafernews.com

Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: Best local performances, 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Early in 2022, most theatrical groups were still coming off the restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a hunger in performances, creating an aura of greatness in the region’s performing arts spirit. Some performances were postponed or canceled due to outbreaks among...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-27-22 garage fire

Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
IRON COUNTY, WI
kz1043.com

Man convicted in Appleton stabbing

APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton man accused of stabbing another man is convicted. A jury finds Michael Miller guilty of Aggravated Battery While Intending to Cause Great Bodily Harm. Miller attacked the victim with an “edged weapon” during a fight along W. College Avenue back in December of last...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Drug Enforcement Leader Talks Drug Nuisance Properties

The leader of Manitowoc County’s Drug Enforcement Unit appeared on WOMT’s Be My Guest Thursday morning. Lieutenant Dave Remiker explained a relatively new county ordinance covering drug nuisance properties. “Once we arrest that person, I reach out to the property owner, and advise them that their property has...
nbc15.com

High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Richard R. Rohl, 59, Manitowoc, OWI (4th) on 6/11/15, found Guilty at jury trial, $600 fine plus costs, total $1694 to be paid by 02-15-2023 or 34 days jail for failure to pay. Alcohol Assessment. Twenty-eight (28) month license revocation. Ignition interlock for period of revocation. One hundred fifty (150) days Manitowoc County Jail, Huber Law, the defendant has seventy-two (72) days sentence credit. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

