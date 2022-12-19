ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

That’s a Wrap: The Essential Mic Covers for Your Holiday Karaoke Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Can a mic cover really make you sound better at karaoke? As far as your vocal skills, that’s something you’ll still need to continuously work on to get great. But for reducing background noise, culling the spread of germs and bad breath between singers, cutting down on “pops”, and adding some color and style to your mic, these get the job done. Hosting your own holiday party this year? Here are the best karaoke mic covers you’ll need.
SFGate

How Streaming TV Turned the Premier League Into a Great American Pastime

In a typical World Cup year, fans and players have at least a few weeks to recover from the wild adrenaline rush of mainlining so many high stakes games all at once. This year, however, Qatar moving the tournament to the (slightly) cooler months of November and December means that the delirious hangover from Argentina and Lionel Messi’s victory over France will have only barely faded by the time England’s Premier League kicks back off — and I, with my deepest apologies to all the exhausted World Cup alums who have to throw themselves back onto the pitch, can’t wait.

Comments / 0

Community Policy