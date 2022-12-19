Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Simple steps can protect plants against Christmas blast of cold air
BATON ROUGE - The arrival of bitter cold air across the WBRZ viewing area brings more than just a Christmas chill -- it threatens to damage or kill certain plants if proper care isn't taken to protect them. Much of southern Louisiana will dip below 20 degrees over the holiday...
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
klax-tv.com
Cleco Offers Tips to Conserve Energy and Stay Warm
With extremely low temperatures and cold winds forecasted for Louisiana this week Cleco is offering tips to help customers conserve energy and stay warm. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. Fran Phoenix with Cleco said, “With the expected low temperatures this week and through the weekend we recommend...
1063radiolafayette.com
Prepare Your Home For Freezing Temperatures
It’s officially winter! Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing in Southwest Louisiana. There is a greater potential for water leaks and damage. Now is a good time to prepare your home to prevent frozen pipes and water damage. Kent LaBry, LUS Conservation Specialist, has these tips for protecting your home during extremely cold weather:
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
wbrz.com
Bitter cold will send the area into a HARD FREEZE
Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday night and last through Christmas. A polar airmass is expected to surge to the Gulf Coast Thursday night and will bring several hazards to the area. Both *HARD FREEZE* and *WIND CHILL* alerts are active from Thursday night through Christmas Day. Thursday should be used to finalize measures to protect family, friends, pets and property from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions.
KPLC TV
La. Commissioner of Agriculture talks concerns about sugarcane, livestock and crawfish ahead of arctic blast
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Dr. Mike Strain has some concerns ahead of the artic freeze this weekend. “Just make sure you know for us farmers, we’ve got the right amount of anti-freeze, and we handle that properly and we protect our livestock and our pets,” said Dr. Mike Strain.
theadvocate.com
With a freeze on the way, Dan Gill explains what to do for your plants after it passes
Weather often plays a big role in my column topics. After a bunch of days in the 80s two weeks ago, I wrote last week about our mild winter weather. We experience chilly to mild weather for much of the winter, punctuated by occasional bouts of cold to very cold weather.
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges livestock and pet owners to take precautions with incoming low temperatures
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures tremendously dropping in the state of Louisiana next week, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges livestock and pet owners to take necessary precautions to protect their animals. During times like these, it is important to take precautionary measures and to do so safely and correctly. For […]
brproud.com
How those in FEMA trailers can protect themselves from Louisiana’s cold weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As temperatures begin to drop ahead of weekend Christmas weather, FEMA is telling those living in mobile homes and trailers how to stay warm. Those living in travel trailers are suggested to refill propane tanks before the cold weather moves in since propane powers the heater, FEMA said.
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
Tyson Foods to donate 60,000 pounds of protein to Northeast Louisiana residents after recent tornado storm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Tyson Foods will donate approximately 60,000 pounds of protein (equivalent to 240,000 meals) to support Northeast Louisiana residents, first responders, and those affected by recent storms. We’re devasted by the destruction and want to do our part to help those affected. We’re proud to work with […]
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Helpful Cold Weather Tips for Freezing Weather in Louisiana
Want to know how to handle the impending freezing temps set to hit Louisiana? Ask a former Yankee!. Thanks to my growing up as an Air Force brat and then leading a nomadic life for years in radio, I've lived all over the country, including particularly snow-prone areas like the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (K.I. Sawyer AND Kincheloe), Ohio, Iowa, and even upstate New York!
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Louisiana.
