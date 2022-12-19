ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest

An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU

Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seek Suspect in Central District Convenience Store Robbery, Carjacking

Police are searching for a man who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m., threatened to shoot a store employee and a customer, and demanded cash.
SEATTLE, WA
doniphanherald.com

Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle

An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
OMAHA, NE
MyNorthwest

Some Snohomish County deputies begin wearing body cameras

Some Snohomish County deputies will be the first in the sheriff’s office to begin wearing body worn cameras. Deputies in the Violent Offender Task Force will begin wearing the cameras starting Wednesday. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office will train and outfit all of its commissioned law enforcement personnel throughout...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Justin Ward

Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex

Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Women attacked by man while jogging in Seattle seek justice

SEATTLE — Two women who were groped by a man while jogging are speaking out in hopes of catching him. Seattle police said at least three victims have been groped between April and December. The most recent incident happened on Saturday when a woman reported to the police that...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted

SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Stolen Guns, Credit Cards, Electronics After Theft Arrest in Queen Anne

Police seized two stolen guns, a ballistic vest, and more than two dozen credit cards and government IDs when they arrested a theft suspect in lower Queen Anne last week. At 10:45 a.m. on December 15th, a caller in the 700 block of 5th Avenue North requested police assistance to get her stolen property back. The caller explained the day before, her backpack had been stolen in the University District. As she was loading her car, she left her backpack containing her credit cards/IDs, laptop, iPad, and other electronics propped up against the vehicle while she went back inside. When she returned and found her backpack gone, she checked surveillance footage from her residence and saw a suspect drive up, take her bag and then leave in a black Chevrolet sedan. After reporting the theft to police, the victim monitored her stolen items using trackers on her devices.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Mini crime spree by two male suspects hit West Seattle on Saturday

Suspects with matching descriptions were apparently engaged in a mini crime spree on Saturday according to both Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's office. At 4:26pm, two juveniles reported they were robbed at California Av SW and Fauntleroy WY SW. They reported two males approached them and told them to empty their pockets. They said a gun was implied but did not actually see one. The suspects left the area in a black Hyundai Sante Fe. Suspects were not located. Robbery notified.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue

The three left lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near Coal Creek Parkway were closed Wednesday morning after a car got stuck under a semitruck, Washington State Patrol announced. WSDOT first tweeted about the incident at 10:45 a.m. The crash was cleared by noon, though the traffic backup extended for as...
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy