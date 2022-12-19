Read full article on original website
Seattle, Washington
Officers Arrest Man After He Smashes Through SODO Business’s Fence While Fleeing in Stolen Van
Police arrested a 40-year-old man after he drove through a SODO business’s fence while fleeing in a stolen van. Officers spotted a man driving a white van with a stolen license plate, parked in the 700 block of South Andover Street, around 7:45 p.m. and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Seattle, Washington
Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest
An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU
Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
Seattle, Washington
Police Seek Suspect in Central District Convenience Store Robbery, Carjacking
Police are searching for a man who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m., threatened to shoot a store employee and a customer, and demanded cash.
Seattle detectives investigating house fire and ‘suspicious death’
Detectives are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Beacon Hill Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Police responded to a call about smoke and flames visible in a two-story home at the 5900 block of 23rd Ave. S. The fire crew worked on...
Seattle police searching for two women who allegedly stabbed man with pen in carjacking
Seattle police are searching for two women who allegedly carjacked a man before repeatedly stabbing him with a pen and getting away in his car in North Seattle on Wednesday. According to police, just after 10 a.m., the man was in a silver Nissan Versa stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and First Avenue Northwest when the two women got in the car.
doniphanherald.com
Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle
An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
Some Snohomish County deputies begin wearing body cameras
Some Snohomish County deputies will be the first in the sheriff’s office to begin wearing body worn cameras. Deputies in the Violent Offender Task Force will begin wearing the cameras starting Wednesday. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office will train and outfit all of its commissioned law enforcement personnel throughout...
New charges to couple in connection to death of 4-year-old
Seattle, WA. – The couple accused of the death of 4-year-old KJ Ford went in front of a judge on Thursday. Now, they face an additional charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment. The King County Prosecutor’s office filed new charges based on new information not known during the couple’s bail...
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
KOMO News
Women attacked by man while jogging in Seattle seek justice
SEATTLE — Two women who were groped by a man while jogging are speaking out in hopes of catching him. Seattle police said at least three victims have been groped between April and December. The most recent incident happened on Saturday when a woman reported to the police that...
'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted
SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
39 Hyundai, Kia vehicles stolen in Pierce County Wednesday
Hyundai and Kia owners are being urged to take immediate action after a flurry of auto thefts in Pierce County. Thirty-nine vehicles were stolen in Pierce County Wednesday, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. Twenty of them were Hyundai or Kia models. The Task Force is recommending...
KETV.com
18-year-old man wanted for murder of Omaha woman extradited to Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The 18-year-old man wanted for the homicide of an Omaha woman was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Wednesday. Keanu Louis was arrested on Dec. 7 in Seattle for first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, Omaha police said. Louis also faces charges...
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
The Suburban Times
80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Stolen Guns, Credit Cards, Electronics After Theft Arrest in Queen Anne
Police seized two stolen guns, a ballistic vest, and more than two dozen credit cards and government IDs when they arrested a theft suspect in lower Queen Anne last week. At 10:45 a.m. on December 15th, a caller in the 700 block of 5th Avenue North requested police assistance to get her stolen property back. The caller explained the day before, her backpack had been stolen in the University District. As she was loading her car, she left her backpack containing her credit cards/IDs, laptop, iPad, and other electronics propped up against the vehicle while she went back inside. When she returned and found her backpack gone, she checked surveillance footage from her residence and saw a suspect drive up, take her bag and then leave in a black Chevrolet sedan. After reporting the theft to police, the victim monitored her stolen items using trackers on her devices.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
westsideseattle.com
Mini crime spree by two male suspects hit West Seattle on Saturday
Suspects with matching descriptions were apparently engaged in a mini crime spree on Saturday according to both Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's office. At 4:26pm, two juveniles reported they were robbed at California Av SW and Fauntleroy WY SW. They reported two males approached them and told them to empty their pockets. They said a gun was implied but did not actually see one. The suspects left the area in a black Hyundai Sante Fe. Suspects were not located. Robbery notified.
Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue
The three left lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near Coal Creek Parkway were closed Wednesday morning after a car got stuck under a semitruck, Washington State Patrol announced. WSDOT first tweeted about the incident at 10:45 a.m. The crash was cleared by noon, though the traffic backup extended for as...
MyNorthwest
