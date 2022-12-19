Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
After big winter storm, crews working clear 10 feet of snow on Mauna Kea summit
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The road to Mauna Kea’s summit remains closed as crews clear piles of snow that fell during a strong winter storm that barreled over the state earlier this week. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship said the road is likely to be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Very little in the way of rain or wind is expected for the next several days. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist
The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
Surfline
The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii
Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
Hawaii hit by powerful storm causing widespread power outages
Stormy weather is sweeping through the Hawaiian islands this week, knocking out power for thousands of customers in the state, closing roadways and downing trees.
Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption
Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years in November Hawaii is facing another powerful change in weather. Just weeks after Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years on Hawaii's Big Island, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for multiple areas on the Big Island summit. The warnings come in light of Mauna Loa's "longest quiet period on record." The last eruption occurred in 1984, with lava flow that missed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Massive Surf
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST.
Power still out on the Big Island after the storm
In some areas, fallen trees and debris need to be removed before crews and personnel can access the area in a safe manner in order to restore power.
kauainownews.com
Surf is up: Dangerously large breaking waves of 30 to 40 feet for Kaua’i and Ni’ihau
This story was updated at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20. Officials with the Ocean Safety Bureau advise no swimming at beaches north of Mola‘a Bay, due to hazardous ocean conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for north- and west-facing shores of Kaua’i, Ni’ihau, O’ahu and Moloka’i, and north-facing shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Storm front leaving the state, gusty winds persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The front has pushed through most of the state and is now located just east to southeast of the Big Island. More stable conditions with breezy westerly winds are filling in across the Hawaii region. The severe thunderstorm threats have diminished across the region. Decreasing wind trends on Tuesday. Strong wind gusts along eastern slopes of mountains may develop through the early morning hours. Weather conditions will continue to improve Tuesday with mainly breezy conditions and showers over leeward areas. Light winds with mostly fair weather conditions remain in the forecast from Wednesday into the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews scramble to clear roads, restore power to hundreds after strong storm barrels over state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up Tuesday, a day after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui and Hawaii Island appeared to be hardest hit by the storm ― and recovery efforts are slow-going. The Maui...
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm
Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: ‘Bomb cyclone’ bears down on US, triggering thousands of cancelations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
mauinow.com
Gas prices in Hawaiʻi dropped to lowest levels since March
A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon. Hawaiʻi gas price averages dropped to...
KITV.com
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
One of Hawaii's most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief
Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three. Loved...
Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout
One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD. Updated: 25...
Fox Weather
New York, NY
9K+
Followers
311
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 1