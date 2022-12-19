ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Groups working to get cold weather resources to the homeless ahead of cold snap

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXyJQ_0jo6pGzG00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As winter weather rolls into Central Texas in waves this week, outreach groups and local government are working to get resources to people experiencing homelessness. If the forecast holds, it’s likely cold weather shelters will open through the City of Austin later this week.

“We need help. We need help bad,” said Anthony, a homeless man living in a tent off of I-35.

In the meantime, the CEO and founder of We Can Now was out with an intern Monday passing out warm, dry clothes to people. The weather that rolled through overnight Sunday into Monday left many people wet and cold.

Tracking a once-in-10-year cold snap coming to Texas

“A lot of people get to go in, turn on the heat, get some hot cocoa, sit on their couch and be comfortable but for people experiencing homelessness, that’s not the case,” Antony Jackson said.

Jackson said because of the camping ban pushing people into more remote parts of our city, that process has become more difficult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMtVA_0jo6pGzG00
We Can Now founder and CEO, Antony Jackson, greets a man living in a tent near I-35 (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

“They had to go into wooded areas because they couldn’t really be out in the public which makes it hard for service providers like we can now and other service providers in the city to locate people to give them the resources, especially in times like this,” Jackson said.

Austin-Travis County EMS says with people camping near creeks, Monday’s heavy rain brought flooding concerns. ATCEMS said they’re worried about hypothermia and other cold weather-related calls later this week.

“Our community health paramedics will be offering transport options to some of the warming centers that we expect will be activated later on this week based on the current forecast,” Captain Darren Noak said.

For people like Anthony, this week of freeze concerns will be a challenging one. He’s leaning on community members and resource groups to stay safe as he shuffles from camp to camp, trying to avoid police.

“They need to help us out or something, some kind of way, so we won’t be in no situation like this,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDAF

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

City of Austin Urging Preparation Ahead of Arctic Blast

The City of Austin Homeland Security Emergency Management is encouraging the community to prepare for winter weather as the temperature drops ahead of the holiday weekend. “The most important gift you can give your family this season is to get prepared in advance of anticipated chilly temperatures,” said HSEM Director Juan Ortiz. “As you prepare for time with your loved ones please make sure you included winter weather preparations as part of your holiday weekend plans.”
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

A weather rarity for Central Texas: wind chills

AUSTIN (KXAN)– One of the many things people talk about when discussing Texas is the heat. Just about everyone talks about how hot it gets in the spring and summer. Yes, it does get cold but very few ever discuss that. Until now. For the second time in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tips to protect your plants when the temperatures plunge

AUSTIN, Texas — The cooler temperatures are here in Central Texas and expected to go below the freezing mark later in the week. Assistant manager Kelley Carter of The Great Outdoors Nursery in Austin said there are some ways to protect your outdoor plants. One of the ways is putting on a frost cloth.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

69K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy