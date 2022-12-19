ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex to host kids complimentary volleyball clinics

Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex is hosting complimentary Winter Volleyball Clinics for kids on December 27, 2022. Children is grades 3 -12 are eligible to participate. Lila Bordis, Georgia State University women’s beach volleyball player, will be the guest instructor alongside coaching staff from Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Team. The...
THIBODAUX, LA
myneworleans.com

Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Opens Today in Harvey

METAIRIE, La (press release) – Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.
HARVEY, LA
whereyat.com

Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana

There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
LOUISIANA STATE
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern adds 19 football signees for 2023

HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced Wednesday the addition of 19 student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors with the Lions beginning with the 2023 season. The 2023 signing class includes two junior college addition among the newest signees. Of...
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

GFP and DDG to partner on designing new Nicholls College of Nursing Building

GFP Architecture + Interior Design announced their firm has been selected to design the new College of Nursing Building at Nicholls State University. “We are partnering with DDG (Duplantis Design Group) on the design of this new facility. We have a long, rich history of design in both healthcare and higher education and this project merges these to bring healthcare operations into the clinical training setting. This project is important for the continued growth of Nicholls State University and will train some of the future healthcare providers for our state. Thank you, Nicholls State, for trusting in our experience and including us as a partner in your growth,” reads a statement from GFP Architecture + Interior Design.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Jude Paul DeHart

Jude Paul DeHart, 6 months, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. A wake will be held in his honor on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Dauphine Chapel from 5PM until 8PM. Visitation will resume at Living Word Church from 9AM until Ministry services at 11AM. Burial will follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Welcomes Alison Bergeron, FNP, to the Multispecialty Clinic in Gray

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to welcome Alison Bergeron, FNP as the primary provider for the Multispecialty Clinic in Gray, LA. Bergeron will offer both virtual and Humana Wellness visits. There with other specialists, she can treat a wide variety of health-related problems, such as annual physical exams, care for ongoing problems, such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and other medical issues, and short-term illness, such as colds, flu, ear infections or rashes, flu shots, allergy injections, immunizations, lab tests, physical exams for student-athletes, and preventative care.
GRAY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon

Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents. Comedian Sean Patton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new special, Number One which is currently streaming on Peacock. According to his bio, Patton is based in New York, by way of New Orleans and his latest special gives a nod to Crescent City as the place where he got his start in stand-up comedy.
LAFAYETTE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait

The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers

NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Salvador “S.L.” Leonard Locascio

Salvador “S.L.” Leonard Locascio, age 96, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Salvador was a native of Napoleonville and a longtime resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Liturgy of the Word Service will be conducted by Deacon Bill Dunkleman at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
HOUMA, LA

