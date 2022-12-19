Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex to host kids complimentary volleyball clinics
Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex is hosting complimentary Winter Volleyball Clinics for kids on December 27, 2022. Children is grades 3 -12 are eligible to participate. Lila Bordis, Georgia State University women’s beach volleyball player, will be the guest instructor alongside coaching staff from Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Team. The...
myneworleans.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Opens Today in Harvey
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.
whereyat.com
Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana
There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern adds 19 football signees for 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced Wednesday the addition of 19 student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors with the Lions beginning with the 2023 season. The 2023 signing class includes two junior college addition among the newest signees. Of...
Three Karr Cougars – Bax, Richard, Spincer – sign to play college football
Three student-athletes from Edna Karr High School inked their athletic and academic commitments on Wednesday for National Signing Day.
houmatimes.com
GFP and DDG to partner on designing new Nicholls College of Nursing Building
GFP Architecture + Interior Design announced their firm has been selected to design the new College of Nursing Building at Nicholls State University. “We are partnering with DDG (Duplantis Design Group) on the design of this new facility. We have a long, rich history of design in both healthcare and higher education and this project merges these to bring healthcare operations into the clinical training setting. This project is important for the continued growth of Nicholls State University and will train some of the future healthcare providers for our state. Thank you, Nicholls State, for trusting in our experience and including us as a partner in your growth,” reads a statement from GFP Architecture + Interior Design.
houmatimes.com
Jude Paul DeHart
Jude Paul DeHart, 6 months, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. A wake will be held in his honor on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Dauphine Chapel from 5PM until 8PM. Visitation will resume at Living Word Church from 9AM until Ministry services at 11AM. Burial will follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
theadvocate.com
Here's who LSU football appears on track to land during the early signing period
LSU currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The list of recruits includes one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-star recruits, with 10 athletes being from the state of Louisiana. Here's who is expected to sign during the start of the early signing period...
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Welcomes Alison Bergeron, FNP, to the Multispecialty Clinic in Gray
Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to welcome Alison Bergeron, FNP as the primary provider for the Multispecialty Clinic in Gray, LA. Bergeron will offer both virtual and Humana Wellness visits. There with other specialists, she can treat a wide variety of health-related problems, such as annual physical exams, care for ongoing problems, such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and other medical issues, and short-term illness, such as colds, flu, ear infections or rashes, flu shots, allergy injections, immunizations, lab tests, physical exams for student-athletes, and preventative care.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville High School set to open for fall 2024: Ascension Parish Superintendent
The new Prairieville High School, which would become Ascension Parish's fifth high school, is on track to open in the fall of 2024, according to Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander. The superintendent shared the update on the new campus in a letter to the Ascension Parish Schools community. He...
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents. Comedian Sean Patton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new special, Number One which is currently streaming on Peacock. According to his bio, Patton is based in New York, by way of New Orleans and his latest special gives a nod to Crescent City as the place where he got his start in stand-up comedy.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
5-Star Dashawn Womack Signs with LSU, Tigers Add Another Blue-Chip
Dashawn Womack has made it official with the LSU Tigers after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. The 5-star defensive end, who is rated as the second highest prospect in the 2023 class, gives DL coach Jamar Cain another weapon to work with for the foreseeable future. Womack became...
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
NOLA.com
Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait
The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
houmatimes.com
Salvador “S.L.” Leonard Locascio
Salvador “S.L.” Leonard Locascio, age 96, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Salvador was a native of Napoleonville and a longtime resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Liturgy of the Word Service will be conducted by Deacon Bill Dunkleman at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Comments / 0