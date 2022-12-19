ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The rise of holiday heart attacks and how to prevent them

By CBS Newspath, Naomi Ruchim
 3 days ago

(CBS Newspath) — Heart attacks are the leading cause of death in the U.S. and during the winter holidays those deaths spike.

A study in the journal Circulation finds more cardiac deaths occur on December 25th than any other day of the year. The second largest is December 26th, followed by January 1st.

Researchers say they don’t know exactly why more people die of heart attacks during the last week of December, but they point to several factors that likely play a role. The holidays are often busy and stressful, routines are disrupted, people often eat and drink more and at the same time exercise and relax less. Doctors also say people are often engaged in group activities and either are not listening to their bodies or don’t want to spoil the holiday because they’re feeling “off.”

Cold weather can also be a factor because it restricts blood flow, but another study in the journal Circulation finds even in Los Angeles County, where the climate is mild, about a third more heart attack deaths occur in December and January than in the summer months.

Doctors say it’s important to know the signs of a heart attack which can be nausea or vomiting; jaw, neck or back pain; squeezing chest pressure or pain and shortness of breath. Women may feel faint, pain in the upper abdomen, indigestion or extreme fatigue.

Doctors recommend you celebrate in moderation, keep moving your body and if you’re on medication, don’t forget to take it. And if you experience heart attack warning signs, get help immediately – even if you’re Christmas shopping or at a holiday party. It could save your life.

