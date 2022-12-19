ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECC president resigns after just under one year

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The president of Erie Community College, Dr. David Balkin, has resigned after just over 10 months on the job, the SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced Monday.

Balkin had been president of the school since February.

On October 27, Balkin was suspended with pay to allow for an investigation regarding allegations that were filed through the school’s human resources department. The complaints were allegedly about a conversation between Balkin and a staff member regarding the college’s operations. However, it is unclear if the suspension and resignation are connected.

In July, ECC laid off approximately 90 employees amid budget cuts due to low enrollment numbers and in November announced plans to partner with outside organizations for an institutional realignment study.

Dr. Adiam Tsegai, the school’s Provost and Executive Vice President, has been running day-to-day operations at the institution since Balkin’s suspension began. She will continue to serve in her role as Officer-in-Charge until a new president is appointed.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

News 4 Buffalo

