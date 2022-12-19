Suspect in Manhattan De Niro Christmas present burglary says ‘I didn’t murder anybody’

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The woman accused of trying to swipe Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home called out to reporters on Monday as she was walked from an NYPD precinct in handcuffs.

Police arrested Shanice Aviles, 30, on burglary charges. The NYPD described Aviles as one of the 19th Precinct’s top 5 most wanted burglars.

“I didn’t murder anybody. I didn’t murder anybody,” Shanice Aviles said.

Aviles, who has been arrested for alleged burglary more than a dozen times since October, was allegedly caught going through presents under De Niro’s Christmas tree and placing them in garbage bags, sources said. In all, she more than two dozen arrests on her record.

De Niro, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter were home, sleeping in their bedrooms at the time, according to sources. No injuries were reported.

