ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Suspect in Manhattan De Niro Christmas present burglary says ‘I didn’t murder anybody’

By Lauren Cook, Nicole Johnson, Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHzcr_0jo6oETP00

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The woman accused of trying to swipe Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home called out to reporters on Monday as she was walked from an NYPD precinct in handcuffs.

Police arrested Shanice Aviles, 30, on burglary charges. The NYPD described Aviles as one of the 19th Precinct’s top 5 most wanted burglars.

“I didn’t murder anybody. I didn’t murder anybody,” Shanice Aviles said.

Aviles, who has been arrested for alleged burglary more than a dozen times since October, was allegedly caught going through presents under De Niro’s Christmas tree and placing them in garbage bags, sources said. In all, she more than two dozen arrests on her record.

De Niro, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter were home, sleeping in their bedrooms at the time, according to sources. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly shooting of dad at NYC deli: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man accused of gunning down a dad at an Inwood deli, officials said Thursday. Joseph Morros, 27, allegedly shot and killed Tyekeem Berry on Dec. 15, police said. He was arrested on charged of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Berry was with his 10-year-old daughter when […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

$10,000 award offered in Bronx burning car deaths: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — More than six months after two people were found dead inside a burning car in the Bronx, police are offering a combined reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. The bodies of Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang were found in a burning car on Shore Road near the Pelham Split Rock […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man randomly punched walking down street in Manhattan: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 72-year-old man was randomly punched while walking down the street in Manhattan, police said. The victim was walking on the sidewalk on the Upper East Side near Third Avenue and East 81st Street when a stranger punched him in the chest unprovoked, according to the NYPD. The incident […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with murder in stabbing death outside Manhattan garage: police

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man to death outside a Manhattan parking garage earlier this month, police said. John Wright, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection to the Dec. 6 incident in Hell’s Kitchen, police said. Wright allegedly attacked Carlos Rosario after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD seeks help identifying gunman in random Manhattan shooting

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant shot a man without provocation as he was getting out of a taxi in Chelsea, police said Wednesday in asking for the public’s help solving the month-old case. The victim, 32, was exiting the cab near the corner of West 23rd Street and Sixth Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced for violently groping woman aboard Manhattan bus

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Staten Island man is headed to prison for pinning a woman down and repeatedly groping her aboard an MTA express bus in Manhattan four years ago, authorities said Thursday. A Manhattan jury convicted Allah Ali, 53, of sexual abuse last month. He was sentenced to five years in prison and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman accused of stabbing roommate to death in Manhattan shelter

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman is accused of stabbing her roommate to death inside a Manhattan homeless shelter Friday night, authorities said. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
HipHopWired

Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding

A dangerous man suspected of killing an aspiring rapper is now behind bars after going on the run for almost a month. As reported by the Daily News a man named Osvaldo Marrero is now under arrest for allegedly ending the life of another man who had dreams of being a rapper. According to prosecutors, […] The post Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man indicted for allegedly trying to rape woman on NYC subway train

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island man was indicted on attempted rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Manhattan, officials said Thursday. Chris Tapia, 23, sat down near the 24-year-old woman on a no. 4 train on Nov. 17, authorities said. He allegedly pulled his pants and underwear down, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Bronx by a group of suspects;. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department, a group of three individuals approached the young boy. One of the suspects pulled a gun and forcibly robbed the boy of his belongings. At this time, no suspects have been arrested and police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects caught on a nearby video surveillance camera. The post 12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Wife of NYPD cop, Orlando Adorno shot in NYC recounts ‘nightmare’

The wife of a Brooklyn cop shot during a domestic disturbance in Bedford-Stuyvesant took to Facebook Wednesday to recount how she “lived everyone’s worst nightmare.” Michelle Adorno, whose 38-year-old cop husband, Orlando Adorno, was wounded Tuesday night while restraining a suspect, described in an online post the harrowing moments she got the dreaded phone about the shooting. “I lived everyone’s worst nightmare today getting the call and being picked up by a squad car rushed to the hospital fill lights blaring,” she said in the private “NYPD Wives” group. “Thank god it was not worse and the unthinkable,” she wrote. “Thank you for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Accused Brooklyn subway shooter plans to plead guilty

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The man accused of opening fire on a Brooklyn subway plans to plead guilty, officials said Wednesday. His lawyers wrote the court to indicate that Frank James “wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment.” A judge scheduled James’ guilty plea for Jan 3. James had previously pleaded not […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY man gets parole after retrial conviction in 1995 killing

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was recently retried and convicted for a second time in a 1995 killing is set to get out of prison on parole as soon as next month. The Parole Board decided this month to release Eliseo DeLeon as early as Jan. 19, the state Department of Corrections and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy