Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Made-from-scratch ice cream to scream about this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Rockwell Ice Cream Co. is an award-winning shop from Utah County that started in 2015. Owner and founder, Justin Williams joined us in the Good Things Utah Kitchen to share some of his favorite flavors. Justin is passionate about ice cream and...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Winner of Food Network’s Holiday Wars

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — From baking wedding cakes to competing on Food Network, Kimberley Rivers and her team, “Rebels Without a Claus” won this season’s Food Network Holiday Wars. She joined us on the show to tell us all about it. Before going...
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC 4

Bronwen Beecher plays Christmas music live

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) The Fiddle Preacher, Bronwen Beecher, joined us for our Christmas concert series. She is the founder of Tribe Music Community and played her favorite holiday song, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. Get a Free intro lesson via www.yourmusictribe.com.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Ring in the holiday with songs of the season

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Christmas is just a couple of days away and we’re ringing in the holiday with music of the season. Vocal performer, Charlee Sorensen discovered her nack for operatic singing durring the pandemic in 2020. She says it happened by accident, but is grateful for vocal coaches who have helped her develop as a classical singer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need

SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas

When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition

A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

What makes The Auberge at Aspen Park a unique place to live?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Since the beginning, an active lifestyle through all stages of life has been the goal of Auberge at Aspen Park for its residents. Along with the tight-knit sense of community here, Auberge makes every effort to provide a routine where residents can continue to develop, contribute, and participate with their peers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors

SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
SANDY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
onekindesign.com

An amazing mountain modern house overlooks the snowy Uinta Mountains

This spectacular mountain modern house was designed by Line 8 Design, located in Victory Ranch, a private residential community in Park City, Utah. Stone and cedar siding complement the standing seam metal roof of this ski-in/ski-out vacation residence. The swooping roof forms allow for extensive glazing, framing breathtaking views of the Uinta Mountains and the valley below.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Mat and Savanna Shaw perform live

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Utah’s favorite father-daughter duo, Mat and Savanna Shaw, joined us on the show for our concert series leading up to Christmas. They recently debuted their new Christmas album, Christmas Together which was released in November and gave us a look into what can be seen at their Christmas concert happening at the Eccles Theater Dec. 22-23. The two recently concluded their Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. They performed in shows all across the country from California to New York. The show includes eight new Christmas songs, including a new original and collaborations with Jim Brickman, Vocal Point, and Claire/Dave Crosby.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

