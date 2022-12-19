Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
ABC 4
Made-from-scratch ice cream to scream about this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Rockwell Ice Cream Co. is an award-winning shop from Utah County that started in 2015. Owner and founder, Justin Williams joined us in the Good Things Utah Kitchen to share some of his favorite flavors. Justin is passionate about ice cream and...
ABC 4
Winner of Food Network’s Holiday Wars
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — From baking wedding cakes to competing on Food Network, Kimberley Rivers and her team, “Rebels Without a Claus” won this season’s Food Network Holiday Wars. She joined us on the show to tell us all about it. Before going...
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
ABC 4
City Creek Center has something to help with your last minute gift ideas
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — City Creek Center has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Today we have Matt James of The Gem Studio, they are located on the west block of City Creek Center, just north of the fountain. The Gem Studio is...
ABC 4
Hogle Zoo hosts first Neurodiversity Celebration Day with ‘Silent Night’ ZooLights
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Hogle Zoo will be celebrating neurodiversity with its first “Silent Night” ZooLights and Neurodiversity Celebration Day on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in partnership with the Utah Parent Center. The first offering of its Neurodiversity Celebration Day will celebrate neurodiverse individuals...
ABC 4
Bronwen Beecher plays Christmas music live
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) The Fiddle Preacher, Bronwen Beecher, joined us for our Christmas concert series. She is the founder of Tribe Music Community and played her favorite holiday song, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. Get a Free intro lesson via www.yourmusictribe.com.
ABC 4
Ring in the holiday with songs of the season
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Christmas is just a couple of days away and we’re ringing in the holiday with music of the season. Vocal performer, Charlee Sorensen discovered her nack for operatic singing durring the pandemic in 2020. She says it happened by accident, but is grateful for vocal coaches who have helped her develop as a classical singer.
kslnewsradio.com
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
ABC 4
GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas
When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
ABC 4
Where to shop one of Salt Lake City’s most unique furniture stores
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — A living space reflects personal style and represents your everyday life. This belief is at the core of the mission behind Incredible Dwellings & Beyond — a single destination in the Wasatch Front for all things interior design. To help clients...
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
ABC 4
What makes The Auberge at Aspen Park a unique place to live?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Since the beginning, an active lifestyle through all stages of life has been the goal of Auberge at Aspen Park for its residents. Along with the tight-knit sense of community here, Auberge makes every effort to provide a routine where residents can continue to develop, contribute, and participate with their peers.
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Utah shop makes list of best places for hot chocolate
It hasn't been scientifically proven, but there's little doubt that nothing helps beat the bitter cold Utah winter temperatures than a nice mug of hot chocolate.
ksl.com
Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors
SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NBCMontana
Christmas blues: Nationwide winter storm leaves flights canceled, travelers stranded
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A massive winter storm has led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the U.S. just days before Christmas. The travel interruption comes during one of the busiest times of the year for air travel. The weather today is fine so we’re not...
onekindesign.com
An amazing mountain modern house overlooks the snowy Uinta Mountains
This spectacular mountain modern house was designed by Line 8 Design, located in Victory Ranch, a private residential community in Park City, Utah. Stone and cedar siding complement the standing seam metal roof of this ski-in/ski-out vacation residence. The swooping roof forms allow for extensive glazing, framing breathtaking views of the Uinta Mountains and the valley below.
ABC 4
Mat and Savanna Shaw perform live
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Utah’s favorite father-daughter duo, Mat and Savanna Shaw, joined us on the show for our concert series leading up to Christmas. They recently debuted their new Christmas album, Christmas Together which was released in November and gave us a look into what can be seen at their Christmas concert happening at the Eccles Theater Dec. 22-23. The two recently concluded their Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. They performed in shows all across the country from California to New York. The show includes eight new Christmas songs, including a new original and collaborations with Jim Brickman, Vocal Point, and Claire/Dave Crosby.
Comments / 0