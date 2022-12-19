Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Texans should prepare for “life-threatening” wind chills, but officials remain confident in power grid
Sign up for breaking news alerts from The Texas Tribune here and for text alerts by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919. State officials warned residents Wednesday to prepare their homes and vehicles for the coming freeze while trying to reassure on-edge Texans that the electric grid will stay online.
Click2Houston.com
Ready for the winter? Share your look ahead of the Texas freeze and we could feature you!
HOUSTON – Do you have a winning look ahead of the Texas freeze?. Share your photo with us in the form below and we could feature you on-air and online.
Click2Houston.com
OSHA issues call to action for Texas employers to protect workers during freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a call to action for Texas employers to protect workers during freezing temperatures, according to a release. Workers, especially those working outdoor, can experience the dangers of cold stress due to the frigid temperatures and...
Click2Houston.com
Watch: Panhandle cotton farmers, rural economies struggle under “exceptional” drought conditions
CROSBYTON — Cotton farmer Steven Walker stands on a patch of dry soil on his 2,500-acre farm, surveying the fields of bare dirt around him and reflecting on what he saw before the “exceptional” drought conditions of 2022. “Every field around here would have cotton on it,”...
Click2Houston.com
Over 100 Crashes on Wyoming roads amid heavy snow. See footage of the dangerous road conditions.
A major winter storm and Arctic blast, which the National Weather Service is calling a “once in a generation” event, is impacting nearly every state. Yesterday evening, heavy snow bands caused near-zero visibility and dangerous driving conditions on highways near the Colorado-Wyoming border, the National Weather Service said.
Click2Houston.com
Texas GOP lawmakers warming to opioid harm-reduction policies they once opposed
Texans seeking help for substance use can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. They can also access services in their region through the Texas Health and Human Services website. Texas lawmakers are changing their tune about how to tackle a growing...
Click2Houston.com
Texans are dying on state highways every day — especially in rural “dead zones”
GROVETON — Among the tall pine trees of Davy Crockett National Forest sits a stretch of road David Robison calls “the dead zone.”. There is no cellphone service for miles, and there are few signs of civilization on this remote section of highway. It lacks safety precautions like shoulders or guardrails that are ubiquitous on more urban highways.
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
Comments / 0