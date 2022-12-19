ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Texas GOP lawmakers warming to opioid harm-reduction policies they once opposed

Texans seeking help for substance use can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. They can also access services in their region through the Texas Health and Human Services website. Texas lawmakers are changing their tune about how to tackle a growing...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texans are dying on state highways every day — especially in rural “dead zones”

GROVETON — Among the tall pine trees of Davy Crockett National Forest sits a stretch of road David Robison calls “the dead zone.”. There is no cellphone service for miles, and there are few signs of civilization on this remote section of highway. It lacks safety precautions like shoulders or guardrails that are ubiquitous on more urban highways.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy