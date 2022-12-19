ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

SBLive's Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Dec. 12-18)

By Anthony Varriano
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

The following athletes will be nominated for Tuesday's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "varriano34@gmail.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Girls’ Hockey

Maysie Koch, Dodge County

The eighth-grade forward scored five goals and had six assists over three games. She scored and assisted on each of her team’s goals in a 3-2 loss at South St. Paul on December 13, scored twice and assisted on another goal in a 9-1 rout at Northern Tier on December 16, and she scored twice more and assisted on each of her team’s four other goals in a 6-1 win at Rock Ridge on December 17. Her 19 assists are tied for fourth-most in Minnesota, according to MNhockeyhub.

Suzy Higuchi, Blake

The forward scored four goals and assisted on another in a 7-1 win over Wayzata on December 17. Her 28 points are tied for ninth-most in the state.

Annaliese Rader, Mankato East

The senior goaltender stopped all 30 shots on goal in a 1-0 shutout at New Ulm on December 17. She also stopped eight of nine shots in a 7-1 win over Winona on December 16. Her eight wins are second-most in Minnesota, and her .959 save percentage is fifth-best.

Mercury Bischoff, Grand Rapids-Greenway

The sophomore forward had a double hat trick with six goals in a 9-0 drubbing of Hibbing/Chisholm on December 16. Her 20 goals are tied for third-most in Minnesota, her 17 assists are sixth-most and her 37 points are tied for second-most in the state.

Delaney Norman, South St. Paul

The senior goaltender had 32 saves on 34 shots faced in a 3-2 win over Dodge County on December 13, and she stopped 13-of-14 shots on goal in a 6-1 win over Hastings on December 16. Her seven wins are tied for fourth-most in Minnesota.

Boys’ Hockey

Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central

The senior forward had a hand in six of his team’s eight goals–scoring three and assisting on three more–in an 8-7 win at Red Lake Falls, December 13. On December 17, he had two more goals and two more assists in an 8-5 lost at International Falls. His 20 goals are second-most in the state and his 21 assists are the most in Minnesota.

Andy Larson, Duluth Denfeld

The senior forward scored four goals in a 5-2 win over Rock Ridge on December 13 and assisted on two of his team’s three goals in a shutout at the Superior Spartans on December 17. His 12 goals are tied for eighth-most in the state, and his 23 points are tied for seventh-most.

Johnny DeLong, Orono

The senior goaltender had 54 saves on 59 shots over three games. He stopped 23-of-24 shots in a 3-1 win over Northfield on December 13, stopped 15-of-17 in a 3-2 win at Minneapolis on December 15 and had 11 saves on 13 shots in another one-goal win, 3-2, over Waconia on December 17. His seven wins leads all goaltenders in Minnesota.

Casey Ball, Two Rivers

The senior scored three goals and assisted on three more in an 8-1 win at St. Paul Johnson on December 13. His 10 goals have him tied for 15th in the state, and his 20 points places him tied at 14th overall.

Tommy Cronin, St. Thomas Academy

The Colgate commit scored a goal and had two assists in a 6-0 win over Chaska on December 15, and he scored twice and had an assist at Holy Family on December 17. With 14 goals scored, he’s tied for fifth-most in Minnesota, and his 21 points places him just outside the top-10.

