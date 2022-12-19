Livonia’s Kylie Buckley is our Player of the Week

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Livonia senior Kylie Buckley had a stellar week for the Bulldogs, continuing their perfect start to the regular season.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Buckley scored 39 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Livonia blew out Clyde-Savannah 64-38 in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Then on Saturday, Livonia went up a class to take on Sutherland and Buckley delivered with 35 points, 17 rebounds, five steals, and four blocks as the Bulldogs knocked off the Knights 60-51.

The Niagara-bound forward is already Livonia’s all-time leading scorer for girls basketball and is closing in on Kevin Downey’s mark of 1,647 points for Livonia’s best for either boys or girls basketball. She has 1,474 for her career.

Livonia is 6-0 on the season and Buckley is now our Player of the Week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.