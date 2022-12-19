ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
BBC

'What we all suspected to be true is now underlined in red pen'

Pep Guardiola is normally so guarded about getting drawn into talk about the Champions League that it was a surprise today when he volunteered the admission his time at Manchester City would not be complete if he failed to win club football's biggest prize with them. His new contract runs...
Indy100

Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics

Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
BBC

Rangers playing through the pain, says manager Michael Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale is calling for his injury-hit squad to "bite down on the gumshield and go". Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had fitness problems going into Tuesday's 3-2 win at Aberdeen, Beale revealed. Captain James Tavernier travelled alone to Pittodrie after feeling unwell. "If...
The Guardian

Brentford’s Ivan Toney charged with 30 further betting breaches by FA

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over additional alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the governing body has announced. Toney was charged in November with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period. The 26-year-old has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and February 18 2019. Toney has until 4 January to provide a response.
Larry Brown Sports

Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

