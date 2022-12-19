Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
Manchester United report: Kylian Mbappe could announce PSG exit in next two weeks
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe wants to leave next summer and Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are among his suitors
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez Keeps Mocking French Star Kylian Mbappe
The Argentine goalkeeper trolled the French striker at Tuesday’s victory parade in Buenos Aires.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Piers Morgan Accuses Lionel Messi of Gloating over World Cup—'We Get It'
Piers Morgan, who has publicly declared Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest ever soccer player, has had enough of Lionel Messi enjoying his World Cup win
CBS Sports
LOOK: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez trolls Kylian Mbappé with baby doll at World Cup victory parade
In the feud between Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and France superstar Kylian Mbappé, Martinez had the last laugh after helping his team with the 2022 World Cup. In the aftermath of Argentina's victory, Martinez has spent time trolling Mbappé every step of the way. Martinez helped Argentina secure...
Highlights: Man City 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EFL Cup Classic
Manchester City knocked Liverpool out of the EFL Cup on Thursday night after winning a five-goal classic in the fourth round.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn Around €500m Over 30 Months At Al Nassr
A report by Spanish newspaper Marca has claimed that Ronaldo is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia to sign a mega-money deal with Al Nassr.
France star Pavard accused of ‘leaking dressing room secrets’ during World Cup after ‘toxic’ fallout with Deschamps
FRANCE defender Benjamin Pavard "leaked dressing room secrets" and created a "toxic" atmosphere during the World Cup, sensational reports have claimed. Pavard, 26, started France’s opening game as they thrashed Australia 4-1, but was replaced by Jules Kounde late on and did not play again in Qatar. Didier Deschamps'...
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Completed
The deal to bring Christopher Nkunku is fully completed.
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision
Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
BBC
'What we all suspected to be true is now underlined in red pen'
Pep Guardiola is normally so guarded about getting drawn into talk about the Champions League that it was a surprise today when he volunteered the admission his time at Manchester City would not be complete if he failed to win club football's biggest prize with them. His new contract runs...
Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics
Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
BBC
Rangers playing through the pain, says manager Michael Beale
Rangers manager Michael Beale is calling for his injury-hit squad to "bite down on the gumshield and go". Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had fitness problems going into Tuesday's 3-2 win at Aberdeen, Beale revealed. Captain James Tavernier travelled alone to Pittodrie after feeling unwell. "If...
Brentford’s Ivan Toney charged with 30 further betting breaches by FA
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over additional alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the governing body has announced. Toney was charged in November with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period. The 26-year-old has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and February 18 2019. Toney has until 4 January to provide a response.
New FIFA World Rankings Confirmed: Argentina Rise To 2nd As USMNT Jump Three Places To 13th
Argentina may have won the 2022 World Cup but it was not enough to see Lionel Messi and Co reach first place in the FIFA Men's World Rankings.
Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina
The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
