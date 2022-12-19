Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerously cold conditions for Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills will continue into Friday and portions of Saturday. The good news is that we should see temperatures begin to rebound as we head into the second half of the holiday weekend and next week. Winter Weather Advisories...
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
Pre-Christmas blast of winter brings frigid temperatures, blowing snow
BEATRICE – It’s not a day for driving, if you don’t have to. Many areas of Nebraska were seeing blizzard conditions early Thursday, as powerful winds blew snow across roadways, making for partly snowpacked, icy conditions on area streets, rural roads and highways. A sizable chunk of...
klkntv.com
‘Be prepared and be patient’: What to do if you’re stranded in Nebraska winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The winter storm hitting Lincoln on Wednesday evening could bring whiteout conditions and extremely slick roads, making driving dangerous. “The combination between wind and snow is going to make your visibility go down to under a quarter of a mile or even zero,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Smith.
klkntv.com
Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
News Channel Nebraska
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska
Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol share footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
1011now.com
Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am Thursday
The People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter. Signing Day: Huskers add 27 players, including Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman. Updated: 15 hours ago. Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska has 27 scholarship players,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to impact most of Minnesota, travel concerns expected
(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in place throughout Minnesota, including for Douglas County and surrounding areas. Heavy snow and bitterly cold wind chills are moving through the state today and continuing through Friday. Snowfall will wrap up Thursday morning, but heavy winds will create white-out conditions tomorrow and Friday. Wind chills will plummet temperatures to 30 to 40 below zero. The storm is part of a large system moving east through the holiday weekend.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
1011now.com
Snow emergency declared for Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Lincoln as a winter storm moves into the area. The following is information released from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities:. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln effective at 8...
knopnews2.com
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
klin.com
Coldest Wind Chill, Highs Since 1996 Imminent
The latest National Weather Service forecast indicates that extreme cold is expected to continue in southeast Nebraska with wind chill indices ranging from -30 to -50 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible. Blizzard conditions are possible late tonight into Thursday. Approximately one to three inches...
1011now.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitterly cold temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills & windy conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brutally cold temperatures, windy conditions and dangerously cold wind chills expected through Friday night. The combination of light/dry snow and windy conditions will create the possibility of blowing snow and limited visibility outdoors. The entire state is covered by a Wind Chill Warning that will last...
KETV.com
Winter Storm Warning in effect
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WARNS OF HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS
MUCH OF EASTERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOOKS TO BE IN STORE FOR POTENTIAL. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS FROM NOW THROUGH THURSDAY, WITH DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS, INCLUDING EXTREME COLD IMPACTING TRAVELERS. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING OUT ON THE STATE’S HIGHWAYS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, BE...
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
klkntv.com
Food Bank of Lincoln reschedules distributions ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A winter storm is making its way to Nebraska, bringing with it below-zero temperatures and strong winds out of the north. So many organizations are changing plans or canceling altogether, including the Food Bank of Lincoln. Officials from the nonprofit say they’re moving the Beaver...
Comments / 0