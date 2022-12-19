ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Decision in federal lawsuit challenging firing of Andrew Warren expected soon

By Forrest Saunders
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
His big tech “de-platforming” law is one of the most recent. In September , Florida’s attorney general asked the US Supreme Court to take a look after the law was found unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

Coming soon-- a decision in the federal lawsuit challenging the governor’s removal of State Attorney Andrew Warren. The suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor is seeking reinstatement to the elected post, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis exceeded his authority during the August suspension.

Just before gaveling out of the three-day trial on December 1, Northern District Judge Robert Hinkle said he didn’t have time to immediately review Warren’s case. The President Bill Clinton-appointee expected his schedule would become clear after Dec. 19.

Warren’s team said Monday it was expecting something in the next several days. His spokesman said, “we’re holding our breath.”

The trial, which began in late November, featured testimony from several high-ranking members of the governor’s staff and Warren himself. It focused on whether DeSantis’ August removal was justified as “neglect of duty.”

In the governor's executive order , the Republican cited pledges Warren, a Democrat, signed vowing not to prosecute new restrictions on abortion and the criminalization of transgender health.

“When you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty," DeSantis said during the August 4 press conference announcing the suspension. "You have neglected your duty, and you are displaying a lack of competence."

Warren has called the pledges free speech and nothing more than “values statements,” not official policy. In court, he said he never rejected a case on either issue.

“Democracy is on trial here,” said Michael Adame, an attorney with the civil and human rights advocacy group the Public Rights Project.

Adame said the stakes were high and believed a win for Warren might be big enough to dissuade the governor from an appeal.

“I think he tried this for a media play,” said Adame. “He's getting more pushback than he expected. I think he's a little embarrassed or surprised, and he may not want to risk an appellate decision slapping him down and saying, 'you can suppress and attack the First Amendment that way.'”

The governor’s office said Monday it didn’t have anything new to offer to its previous statement about the Warren case.

“Governor DeSantis has a duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the standards of their oath of office,” said Press Sec. Bryan Griffin, November 28. “Accordingly, Governor DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to his neglect of duty and incompetence. We maintain that the governor has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida.”

Taking a loss and walking away would be quite a surprise for DeSantis. He has a history of pursuing appeals in many high-profile cases despite losses in lower courts.

finzbar
3d ago

how are u above the law when u have no cases in effect brought on that yet....wait let's consult the prefactors in minority report....now get a palm reading

Susan Fuller
3d ago

I hope and pray to God that DeSantis loses I hope this man is able to keep his job if God's willing he will the DeSantis is nothing but Satan himself

ChloeO
3d ago

I agree with all of you. We have a dictator here. Hope everyone does not let him in the White House.

Tampa Bay Times

Two more DeSantis administration officials announce departures

Two state agency heads are stepping down from their posts as Gov. Ron DeSantis moves into a second term as governor. DeSantis announced in a series of tweets Monday that Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle and Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry Rhodes are resigning from their jobs.
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracist Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.“I am going to break a little breaking news,” Mr Lindell announced. “This will probably surprise a lot of people”....
CBS Miami

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
CBS Miami

Same-sex marriage ban in Florida law targeted

TALLAHASSEE - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban. Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the ban was unconstitutional.The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide. While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the Republican-controlled Legislature has not removed it from state law. The 2023 session will start in March.
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Newsom Attacks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter: “DeSantis’ Florida: Where Civil Rights Go To Die”

Gov. Gavin Newsom TV AdvertPhoto byTwitter of GavinNewsom. On December 5, Governor Gavin Newsom of California unleashed his latest attack in the ongoing war of words between him and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. The Democrat Newsom decided to take issue with Gov. DeSantis' recent crack-down on so-called 'woke ideology', in a tweet that included the statement:
TheDailyBeast

Failed Candidate for Governor Kari Lake Demands She Be Declared Winner

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
Ty D.

Who funded DeSantis's Re-election? Top Donors Revealed

The donors' list includes seven individuals who gave more than a million dollars each to DeSantis's reelection campaign. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/flickr) "From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions."
