Ceres, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton

On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Crash On HWY 108 Backing Up Traffic In Jamestown

Update at 3:20 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 at the Rawhide Road intersection in Jamestown has completely reopened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash. One person suffered major injuries in the collision. Further details on the wreck are below. Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — First...
JAMESTOWN, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail

Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
PINE GROVE, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Perimeter Search after Robbery in Turlock ends with Shooting

TURLOCK – Police investigating an armed robbery late Wednesday afternoon attempted to stop the person suspected of the robbery who later shot themself. At about 6:00pm officers with the Turlock Police Department responded to a convenience store on the 400 block of Lander Avenue for a report of a robbery. Officers arriving in the area were later involved in a foot pursuit with the suspect as he was located nearby.
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fremont Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Cedar Boulevard

The Newark Police Department reported a fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Dupont Avenue and Cedar Avenue, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Newark. In a statement by Newark PD released...
NEWARK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Killed in Elk Grove Car Accident Identified

Woman Identified Who Was Walking Along Sheldon Road and Killed. A pedestrian who was killed in a car accident in Elk Grove recently has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The deceased person, 60-year-old Insuk Lancaster, died in a traffic collision along Sheldon Road between Bradshaw and Waterman roads, where she was walking around 9:20 p.m. The Elk Grove Police Department said the vehicle involved was a Lexus, which was moving no faster than the speed limit.
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
OAKLAND, CA
mitechnews.com

Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA

You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
MANTECA, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say

A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
MERCED, CA

