sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton
On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Crash On HWY 108 Backing Up Traffic In Jamestown
Update at 3:20 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 at the Rawhide Road intersection in Jamestown has completely reopened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash. One person suffered major injuries in the collision. Further details on the wreck are below. Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — First...
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
Modesto Police: Nothing suspicious found at Target after reported bomb threat
MODESTO, Calif. — Police said nothing suspicious was found after a reported bomb threat at a Modesto Target Thursday evening. A spokesperson for the Modesto Police Department said the report came in around 7:02 p.m. for the store on McHenry Avenue. By the time officers arrived, Target had already...
Fox40
Reward of $125,000 goes to two tipsters for helping in Stockton serial killings case
The chair person for Stockton Crime Stoppers says it was one of the largest rewards to date. Reward of $125,000 goes to two tipsters for helping …. The chair person for Stockton Crime Stoppers says it was one of the largest rewards to date. Severe weather affecting holiday travel. Winter...
mymotherlode.com
Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail
Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
centralvalleytv.net
Perimeter Search after Robbery in Turlock ends with Shooting
TURLOCK – Police investigating an armed robbery late Wednesday afternoon attempted to stop the person suspected of the robbery who later shot themself. At about 6:00pm officers with the Turlock Police Department responded to a convenience store on the 400 block of Lander Avenue for a report of a robbery. Officers arriving in the area were later involved in a foot pursuit with the suspect as he was located nearby.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fremont Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Cedar Boulevard
The Newark Police Department reported a fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Dupont Avenue and Cedar Avenue, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Newark. In a statement by Newark PD released...
Video released of deputy killing man who fired gun inside Waterford home
WATERFORD, Calif. — Video released by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office shows the events leading up to and after the moments a deputy shot and killed a man in Waterford. The shooting dates back to Dec. 13, where deputies responded to the 13000 block of Bentley Street for a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Killed in Elk Grove Car Accident Identified
Woman Identified Who Was Walking Along Sheldon Road and Killed. A pedestrian who was killed in a car accident in Elk Grove recently has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The deceased person, 60-year-old Insuk Lancaster, died in a traffic collision along Sheldon Road between Bradshaw and Waterman roads, where she was walking around 9:20 p.m. The Elk Grove Police Department said the vehicle involved was a Lexus, which was moving no faster than the speed limit.
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
Two suspects arrested for deadly stabbing in Merced, police say
Investigators say a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning.
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
mitechnews.com
Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA
You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca
MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering object
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A California witness at Modesto reported watching and photographing a bright, teardrop-shaped object hovering overhead at about 4:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KCRA.com
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
KGO
Evening South Bay carjacking leads to police pursuit, vehicle collision, officials say
FREMONT, Calif. -- A Sunday evening carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said. Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle. Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted...
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say
A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
‘Dumb, dumber and dumbest’ arrested for attempting to saw ATM out of wall in San Jose: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people who were arrested early Monday morning are accused of trying to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, the San Jose Police Department said. The trio, which police referred to as “dumb, dumber, and dumbest,” were not successful in their attempt to steal the machine, police said. […]
