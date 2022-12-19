Read full article on original website
Fire crews extinguish home fire in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews extinguished a house fire in Orange County Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said a home along Grassmere Lane caught fire Monday evening, with crews reporting that flames were showing up from “the Charlie side” of the home. [TRENDING:...
Man in stolen big rig sparks hourslong standoff at Orlando VA hospital, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who stole a semitruck caused an hourslong standoff at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Orlando’s Lake Nona neighborhood. Multiple deputies surrounded the medical campus located at 13849 Veterans Way on Monday night. The sheriff’s office said it received a call around 6:25...
Fight at Orange County gas station ends in stabbing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday night after a fight ended in a stabbing at a gas station in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Citgo gas station at 719 N. Powers Drive around...
Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire
DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
2 chased from Melbourne Beach home after early morning fire
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Flames tore through the roof of a Melbourne Beach home early Monday morning. The fire happened at a home on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Crews from several fire departments, including Indialantic and Brevard County...
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
Taglish to close last location in Sanford before New Year
SANFORD, Fla. – Filipino-American restaurant Taglish will close its last location inside Sanford’s Henry’s Depot before the start of the New Year. The restaurant, which is owned by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes, announced its closure on Facebook Monday evening. “The last day for Taglish Sanford is (Dec....
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties had their power restored after a Christmas Eve outage, according to a spokesperson with the company. Around 9 p.m., the company reported that 2,706 customers in the East Orange County and Seminole County area were...
Travel troubles persist at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is seeing major travel disruptions again Tuesday. According to Flightaware, there are 157 canceled flights as of 8:45 a.m. This comes after more than 200 flights were canceled Monday night and 178 were canceled on Christmas. Many of the cancellations at OIA are...
News 6 viewers share photos, videos from holiday freeze in Central Florida
Central Florida saw the coldest temperatures to hit the area in two years over the weekend. The temperatures dipped down into the 20s and 30s across the area. The chill brought with it some sights that are very uncommon in the Sunshine State, including icicles and even some sleet in parts of Brevard County.
Surfing Santas carve cold waves, bring holiday spirit to chilled Florida beachgoers
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Christmas in Florida wouldn’t be the same without Surfing Santas, a holiday tradition where hundreds of surfers in cherry-red Santa suits and other holiday costumes paddle out and catch some waves to entertain crowds at Cocoa Beach every Christmas Eve. This year though, a...
Florida Foodie: ‘Food nerd’ behind Red Panda Noodle goes deep talking cuisine
ORLANDO, Fla. – Eliot Hillis has thought a lot about noodles. “(Noodles are) a vehicle for so many options,” the chef said. “In much the same way that a pizza can have like an infinite number of combinations of toppings, you can have a noodle that’s expressed upon a myriad of ingredients and, depending on the time of year, this could be a cold noodle, it could be a hot noodle, this could be spicy or creamy or any combination of all of those things.”
