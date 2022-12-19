The number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges contending with a backlog that accumulated during the COVID public health lockdowns is just under 1,100, many of them assault and domestic violence filings -- as well as a few for attempted murder and kidnapping, the District Attorney's Office said today. "Our office respectfully disagrees The post Number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges approaches 1,100 appeared first on KESQ.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO