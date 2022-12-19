ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Orange County health emergency declaration ends

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — A public health emergency in Orange County related to a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases that overloaded Children’s Hospital of Orange County in particular has been canceled, it was announced Wednesday. Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the...
LA County health officials report nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 21 new virus-related deaths. The new fatalities gave the county an overall pandemic death toll of 34,492. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared death numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to a recent increase in hospital patients infected with the virus.
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
Valencia Company To Pay Over $12 Million For False Claims

Advanced Bionic LLC, a manufacturer of cochlear impact devices and based locally in Valencia, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations of false claims to federal healthcare programs. The $12 million settlement resolves allegations that Advanced Bionic made false claims regarding the results of its radio-frequency (RF) emissions test when applying ...
Affordable Housing for Low to Moderate Income Buyers

At a time when affordable housing is out of reach for most communities of color, the Inland Empire and San Bernardino can expect new spacious factory-built single-family homes along with Accessory Dwelling Units that won’t break the bank. Through the Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services LLC project, the company will...
Number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges approaches 1,100

The number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges contending with a backlog that accumulated during the COVID public health lockdowns is just under 1,100, many of them assault and domestic violence filings -- as well as a few for attempted murder and kidnapping, the District Attorney's Office said today.    "Our office respectfully disagrees The post Number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges approaches 1,100 appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests

December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents

Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
West Hollywood sees dramatic uptick in serious crimes

Serious crime has dramatically increased in West Hollywood, a spike Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials attribute to a rise in pickpockets at nightclubs by organized theft groups. The city’s sheriff’s station is reporting more than 2,400 Part 1 crimes like homicide, robbery and burglary for the first 11 months of 2022. Compared to the […]
