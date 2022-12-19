Read full article on original website
Orange County health emergency declaration ends
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — A public health emergency in Orange County related to a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases that overloaded Children’s Hospital of Orange County in particular has been canceled, it was announced Wednesday. Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the...
LA County health officials report nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
Los Angeles County reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 21 new virus-related deaths. The new fatalities gave the county an overall pandemic death toll of 34,492. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared death numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to a recent increase in hospital patients infected with the virus.
LA County Extends Pandemic Eviction Protections By One Month Amid ‘Respiratory Illness Trifecta’
The largest county in the nation was set to end its COVID-19 eviction rules after Dec. 31. County leaders are now extending the deadline to Jan. 31.
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
Valencia Company To Pay Over $12 Million For False Claims
Advanced Bionic LLC, a manufacturer of cochlear impact devices and based locally in Valencia, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations of false claims to federal healthcare programs. The $12 million settlement resolves allegations that Advanced Bionic made false claims regarding the results of its radio-frequency (RF) emissions test when applying ...
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
Lancaster declares emergency over LA Mayor Bass' plan for 'mass movement of homeless' to Antelope Valley
LOS ANGELES - A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Lancaster over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan for a "mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley." In a statement, Mayor R. Rex Parris said the city is taking immediate action and called Bass'...
Are you happy in California? These 6 cities rank among the happiest in US, study says
A new study looked at the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022 and multiple cities in California made the top 10. SmartAsset released its findings, “Where Americans Are Happiest – 2022 Study,” on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The study looked at 164 of the largest cities in...
More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
Affordable Housing for Low to Moderate Income Buyers
At a time when affordable housing is out of reach for most communities of color, the Inland Empire and San Bernardino can expect new spacious factory-built single-family homes along with Accessory Dwelling Units that won’t break the bank. Through the Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services LLC project, the company will...
Pursuit In Santa Clarita Turns Into Hostage Situation With Infant Child
A pursuit that started in Santa Clarita has resulted in the suspect barricading himself in his Antelope Valley home with a gun and an infant child. The pursuit began Tuesday night at 11:44 p.m. when California Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop a white 2022 Kia SUV on the northbound 14 Freeway at Via Princessa. ...
Riverside County Man Arrested on Federal Complaint Alleging Armed Robbery Spree Last Month That Targeted Businesses in Orange County
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he committed eight armed robberies – and two attempted armed robberies – of businesses, mostly restaurants, during a week-long crime spree last month. George Arizon, 27, of...
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
Number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges approaches 1,100
The number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges contending with a backlog that accumulated during the COVID public health lockdowns is just under 1,100, many of them assault and domestic violence filings -- as well as a few for attempted murder and kidnapping, the District Attorney's Office said today. "Our office respectfully disagrees The post Number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges approaches 1,100 appeared first on KESQ.
Orange County teen accused of killing mother, escaping custody, indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
An Orange County teen accused of stabbing his mother to death and then escaping custody has been indicted Thursday on felony charges of manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer, 19, from Garden Grove, was indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury on felony charges for “manufacturing a shank while being housed at the Orange […]
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests
December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents
Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
West Hollywood sees dramatic uptick in serious crimes
Serious crime has dramatically increased in West Hollywood, a spike Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials attribute to a rise in pickpockets at nightclubs by organized theft groups. The city’s sheriff’s station is reporting more than 2,400 Part 1 crimes like homicide, robbery and burglary for the first 11 months of 2022. Compared to the […]
