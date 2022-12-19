ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet

One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
247Sports

BREAKING: Minnesota Football signs Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels

With National Signing Day upon us, and PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football squad were able to get some good news here to start their day. As Minnesota is able to execute a flip, as the Gophers have flipped Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels from the University of Pittsburgh. Daniels decommitted from Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, and just signed his national letter of intent to the Gophers today. The 6-5 offensive lineman out of Cincinnati had other offers from the Purdue, Boston College, Connecticut and Kentucky among others. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Daniels is a three-star on both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Composite has him the No. 24 rising senior in the state of Ohio. He played left tackle for Princeton as a junior, but 247Sports ranks Daniels as an interior offensive linemen.
NECN

Packers Player's Comments Prove Patriots Have Become a Punchline

Packers CB's comments prove the Patriots have become a punch line originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots may not live this down for a long time. The Patriots suffered one of the most mind-boggling losses in recent NFL history Sunday against the Raiders when Jakobi Meyers' ill-advised lateral on the final play of regulation -- with the score tied -- landed in the hands of Las Vegas' Chandler Jones, who steamrolled quarterback Mac Jones en route to a walk-off defensive touchdown.
NECN

Patriots Talk: Identifying the Root Cause of the Pats' Issues

Identifying the root cause of the Patriots’ issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2022 New England Patriots are everything Bill Belichick has tried to keep his teams from becoming during his tenure as head coach. Their disorganized, undisciplined ways came back to haunt them again in Sunday's...
NECN

Who Is the Best NFL Running Back in History?

Who is the best NFL running back in history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Before the NFL became a passing league, football was ruled by premier running backs. Jim Brown shined in the early years of the NFL before handing the torch off to stars like Gale Sayers and the late Franco Harris. Walter Payton and Barry Sanders took over soon after and set a path for the top-tier runners of the 21st century.
NECN

Perry's Report Card: Mixed Bag From a Disastrous Patriots Loss

Perry's Report Card: Mixed bag from a disastrous Patriots loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's still plenty to digest from Sunday's loss in Las Vegas. From the Sin City Stunner -- a defining symbol of the Patriots' failure to execute in critical situations -- to a miscommunication that led to a blocked punt to a late-game defensive breakdown, most of the takeaways aren't positive.
NECN

Vince Wilfork on Mac Jones' Frustrations: ‘I'm Tired of Seeing It'

Vince Wilfork 'tired of seeing' Mac Jones' frustrations on the field originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve in recent weeks. On multiple occasions, Jones has been visibly frustrated with the team's continued issues on offense. Jones first...
NECN

Former Broncos Running Back Ronnie Hillman, 31, Dies From Rare Cancer

Ronnie Hillman, an all-time great San Diego State running back, died Wednesday in hospice care from a rare form of cancer, his family wrote on Hillman's Instagram account. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K. Hillman Jr.," his family wrote.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Look Back at Which Teams Won Championships in 2022

Astros, Warriors among the most dominant champions in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. New seasons in sporting leagues around the country determined brand-new champions. Between the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and NCAA college football, no league had a repeat team emerging as victors in consecutive campaigns. To...
