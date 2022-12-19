Read full article on original website
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Lions' Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston did wreak havoc against the New York Jets.
Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet
One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call
Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available
The Houston Rockets are "more inclined" to move Eric Gordon these days.
NECN
20 Under 25 Results: Mac Jones, Jayson Tatum Heading in Opposite Directions
20 Under 25 results: Tatum, Mac Jones heading in opposite directions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. At this time last year, there was a serious debate over whether Mac Jones or Jayson Tatum was the better Boston athlete under age 25. And Mac Jones won. Fast forward to the...
BREAKING: Minnesota Football signs Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels
With National Signing Day upon us, and PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football squad were able to get some good news here to start their day. As Minnesota is able to execute a flip, as the Gophers have flipped Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels from the University of Pittsburgh. Daniels decommitted from Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, and just signed his national letter of intent to the Gophers today. The 6-5 offensive lineman out of Cincinnati had other offers from the Purdue, Boston College, Connecticut and Kentucky among others. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Daniels is a three-star on both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Composite has him the No. 24 rising senior in the state of Ohio. He played left tackle for Princeton as a junior, but 247Sports ranks Daniels as an interior offensive linemen.
NECN
Packers Player's Comments Prove Patriots Have Become a Punchline
Packers CB's comments prove the Patriots have become a punch line originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots may not live this down for a long time. The Patriots suffered one of the most mind-boggling losses in recent NFL history Sunday against the Raiders when Jakobi Meyers' ill-advised lateral on the final play of regulation -- with the score tied -- landed in the hands of Las Vegas' Chandler Jones, who steamrolled quarterback Mac Jones en route to a walk-off defensive touchdown.
NECN
Curran: 5 Reasons for Cautious Optimism About the Patriots Heading Into 2023
Curran: Reasons for cautious optimism about the Patriots heading into '23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It may be time for Bill to bring out The Shackleton. If you’re not familiar, Sir Ernest Shackleton was an English explorer who sailed to the South Pole in 1915 with hopes of crossing Antarctica by foot.
NECN
Patriots Talk: Identifying the Root Cause of the Pats' Issues
Identifying the root cause of the Patriots’ issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2022 New England Patriots are everything Bill Belichick has tried to keep his teams from becoming during his tenure as head coach. Their disorganized, undisciplined ways came back to haunt them again in Sunday's...
NECN
NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread: Bengals Beat Patriots, Jaguars Defeat Jets
NFL Week 16 picks ATS: Bengals beat Patriots, Jaguars defeat Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL playoff races in both conferences are intensifying entering a pivotal Week 16. There are 10 teams (six in the AFC and three in the NFC) that trail a playoff spot by...
NECN
Who Is the Best NFL Running Back in History?
Who is the best NFL running back in history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Before the NFL became a passing league, football was ruled by premier running backs. Jim Brown shined in the early years of the NFL before handing the torch off to stars like Gale Sayers and the late Franco Harris. Walter Payton and Barry Sanders took over soon after and set a path for the top-tier runners of the 21st century.
Vikings vs. Giants final injury report: Bradbury out, Dantzler questionable
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, word came out that Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury wasn’t practicing for the third-consecutive day and it looked like he would be out for Saturday’s game against the New York Giants. Less than two hours later, he was officially declared out. Along with Bradbury,...
Joel Embiid on Why 76ers Struggled vs. Raptors on Monday
Joel Embiid addresses the 76ers' second-half struggles against the Raptors on Monday.
NECN
Perry's Report Card: Mixed Bag From a Disastrous Patriots Loss
Perry's Report Card: Mixed bag from a disastrous Patriots loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's still plenty to digest from Sunday's loss in Las Vegas. From the Sin City Stunner -- a defining symbol of the Patriots' failure to execute in critical situations -- to a miscommunication that led to a blocked punt to a late-game defensive breakdown, most of the takeaways aren't positive.
NECN
Robert Kraft Personally Thanks Pats Fan for Staying Cool as Raiders Fan Verbally Abused Him
Longtime New England Patriots fan Jerry Edmond was just trying to enjoy his first-ever NFL game when the verbal abuse began. "It all started when the woman comes up to me and she tells me it is disrespectful that I am cheering for the Patriots in the Raiders' stadium," Edmond said Thursday.
NECN
Vince Wilfork on Mac Jones' Frustrations: ‘I'm Tired of Seeing It'
Vince Wilfork 'tired of seeing' Mac Jones' frustrations on the field originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve in recent weeks. On multiple occasions, Jones has been visibly frustrated with the team's continued issues on offense. Jones first...
NECN
Former Broncos Running Back Ronnie Hillman, 31, Dies From Rare Cancer
Ronnie Hillman, an all-time great San Diego State running back, died Wednesday in hospice care from a rare form of cancer, his family wrote on Hillman's Instagram account. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K. Hillman Jr.," his family wrote.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Look Back at Which Teams Won Championships in 2022
Astros, Warriors among the most dominant champions in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. New seasons in sporting leagues around the country determined brand-new champions. Between the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and NCAA college football, no league had a repeat team emerging as victors in consecutive campaigns. To...
