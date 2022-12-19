Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police seek information in unsolved 2021 homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help identify the person responsible for an unsolved fatal shooting in Highland in December 2021. Police say 28-year-old Jermarie Sherman was shot in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue in December 2021 while sitting in a Dodge Avenger just before 1 a.m.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
KSLA
Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police in Bossier City responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21). It happened around 12 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road at White Oak and Orchard Apartments. Police say the victim was shot multiple times. It’s unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are right now.
KTBS
Woman killed in Bossier City shooting; suspect turns gun on himself and later dies
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in...
Caught on camera: Theft from Shreveport church Nativity scene
Someone boldly snatched several pieces of a South Shreveport church Nativity scene in broad daylight over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.
ktalnews.com
Firefighter hit by car on scene of Allendale duplex fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A firefighter was hit by a vehicle while responding to a duplex fire in Allendale. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, over a dozen units responded just after 5:30 p.m. to smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex fire on Pierre Ave. The duplex sustained heavy damage and is a total loss.
20-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Felony Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay for Repair Services
20-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Felony Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay for Repair Services. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – A 20-year-old man from DeSoto Parish, Louisiana has been arrested for stealing approximately $3,000 worth of services from a Caddo Parish business after failing to pay for the repair of his vehicle.
ktalnews.com
1 hurt in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road, according to BCPD. Officers were called to investigate multiple reports of shots fired at the White Oak Apartment complex and arrived to find a 35-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the lower body.
Update on Bossier Murder and High-Speed Chase
Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. A 43-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound, treated at the scene, and transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police, fire distribute gifts for Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department join forces for more than public safety efforts. They also work together to make Christmas merrier for children in the city. Operation Santa Claus is a program created to ensure no child goes without a present on...
Bossier Police Investigating Possible Murder on Shed Road
Bossier City Police respond to shooting at Parkland Villa Apartment complex. At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a female...
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
ktalnews.com
MPD shares tips after several vehicles stolen from local business
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts in the United States are on the rise and Marshall police are no stranger to that. Police are investigating after seven vehicles were stolen from a lot in Marshall Wednesday night. Marshall Police Department and Crime...
KSLA
Caddo animal shelter needs foster families to protect animals from the cold
He is in the hospital in critical condition. SWEPCO, city public works and water departments prepare for Arctic blast. The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport.
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here » https://trib.al/ts7pdNJ. 2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash …. Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here...
KSLA
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
KTBS
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Bienville Parish
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. - The Bienville Parish Sheriff's office said a man was arrested for robbing the Sabine State Bank in Ringgold. Authorities said they were originally able to locate a weapon believed to be used in the robbery and a bag of money near the bank. According to the...
ktalnews.com
Arkansas Middle School gifts all students $10 for Christmas
Students at Arkansas Middle School received a special gift on their last day of school before Christmas break. Arkansas Middle School gifts all students $10 for …. Students at Arkansas Middle School received a special gift on their last day of school before Christmas break. TxDOT prepares for severe winter...
KSLA
Caddo animal shelter says all dogs inside or fostered ahead of bitter cold
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 4 p.m., Companions of Caddo Animal Services posted on Facebook that all the dogs who were being housed outside have either been moved inside or fostered for the weekend. With subfreezing temperatures on the way for Christmas weekend, the...
