Shreveport police seek information in unsolved 2021 homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help identify the person responsible for an unsolved fatal shooting in Highland in December 2021. Police say 28-year-old Jermarie Sherman was shot in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue in December 2021 while sitting in a Dodge Avenger just before 1 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Firefighter hit by car on scene of Allendale duplex fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A firefighter was hit by a vehicle while responding to a duplex fire in Allendale. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, over a dozen units responded just after 5:30 p.m. to smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex fire on Pierre Ave. The duplex sustained heavy damage and is a total loss.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

1 hurt in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road, according to BCPD. Officers were called to investigate multiple reports of shots fired at the White Oak Apartment complex and arrived to find a 35-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the lower body.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Update on Bossier Murder and High-Speed Chase

Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. A 43-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound, treated at the scene, and transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police, fire distribute gifts for Operation Santa Claus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department join forces for more than public safety efforts. They also work together to make Christmas merrier for children in the city. Operation Santa Claus is a program created to ensure no child goes without a present on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Police Investigating Possible Murder on Shed Road

Bossier City Police respond to shooting at Parkland Villa Apartment complex. At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a female...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

MPD shares tips after several vehicles stolen from local business

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts in the United States are on the rise and Marshall police are no stranger to that. Police are investigating after seven vehicles were stolen from a lot in Marshall Wednesday night. Marshall Police Department and Crime...
MARSHALL, TX
K945

Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi

Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here » https://trib.al/ts7pdNJ. 2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash …. Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. - The Bienville Parish Sheriff's office said a man was arrested for robbing the Sabine State Bank in Ringgold. Authorities said they were originally able to locate a weapon believed to be used in the robbery and a bag of money near the bank. According to the...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Arkansas Middle School gifts all students $10 for Christmas

Students at Arkansas Middle School received a special gift on their last day of school before Christmas break. Arkansas Middle School gifts all students $10 for …. Students at Arkansas Middle School received a special gift on their last day of school before Christmas break. TxDOT prepares for severe winter...
ARKANSAS STATE

