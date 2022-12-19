Read full article on original website
Related
Near-zero visibility reported on I-90, Manhattan to Belgrade
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers of near-zero visibility conditions on i-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog.
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
HRDC activates code blue status, extends normal hours
HRDC shelters have activated a Code Blue status, extending their normal hours as frigid temperatures are expected in the area.
Winter weather closures around Bozeman
Below is a list of closures in the area due to winter weather conditions: Bridger Bowl will not open today, December 21 due to extremely cold temperatures
explorebigsky.com
Temperatures hit new record low
The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport reported temperatures of minus 45 degrees Thursday morning, setting new daily low. BOZEMAN—A new record low for Dec. 22 was set, as thermometers read minus 45 degrees Fahrenheit at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at 8:56 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
explorebigsky.com
Making it in Big Sky: Big Sky Vacation Rentals
BIG SKY—Big Sky Vacation Rentals has been representing some of the best rental properties in the Big Sky area for a decade, making vacations to the area top-notch. Locally owned and operated, the staff of BSVR understands what people love most about Big Sky and strive to offer that experience to each of their guests.
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Football Lands First Group of 2023 Recruits
BOZEMAN, Montana - Versatility. That is the attribute most commonly assigned by Montana State head coach Brent Vigen to the December signees in the Bobcats' 2022-23 recruiting class. "We really like this group looking at its versatility," he said. "We were able to hit on all the position groups and add a lot of athleticism, a lot of guys who played multiple sports, a lot of guys who played multiple positions in high school, a lot of guys who were the best players on their team."
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman wants power to ban single-use plastics
Bozeman city commissioners want the Legislature to give them the power to ban single-use plastic items, adding to a long list of issues the city would like more local control over. In advance of the start of the legislative session in Helena in a few weeks, commissioners voted on Tuesday...
Comments / 1