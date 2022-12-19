Search for Lawrence County man missing since September

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months.

John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department.

He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in Nashville. The 40-year-old could be in the Lawrenceburg area as well.

He’s described as a white male that’s 5’9″tall weighing 160lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 762-3626 .

