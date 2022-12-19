ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Search for Lawrence County man missing since September

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months.

John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department.

Search for teen missing from Columbia

He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in Nashville. The 40-year-old could be in the Lawrenceburg area as well.

He’s described as a white male that’s 5’9″tall weighing 160lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w51t1_0jo6guOF00
John Paul Whitehead has been missing since 9/30/22.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 762-3626 .

WKRN News 2

