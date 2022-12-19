ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County.

Opelika police release further details on officer-involved shooting

ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle that struck a tree.

Fergison was pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

